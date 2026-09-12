Five Things That Will Decide LSU vs. Louisiana Tech

The LSU Tigers will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for a Week 2 matchup at home for another exciting look at the new era of LSU football.

With a long history of playing the in-state neighbor, the Tigers are heading into the weekend with a 21-1 record, favored to continue the winning streak.

Here are five things that will decide the matchup between LSU and Louisiana Tech, in no particular order.

1. The Offensive Production Threat

LA Tech receiver Jalen Mickens going to catch a pass versus Coastal Carolina during the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While LSU's season opener against Clemson was the ultimate debut of the college football season with a 51-10 blowout over the ACC Tigers, LA Tech also put up an impressive offensive-heavy game that opponents can't ignore.

The Bulldogs put up 80 points last week against the Northwestern State Demons, with a major second-quarter performance of 42 points.

Starting quarterback Blake Baker enters his senior year with the Bulldogs as the crucial offensive leader, coming off of a season-ending knee injury late last season, returning as a superstar to LA Tech's offense.

Now, it's up to LSU's defense to be able to hold off Baker and his dominating offense, coming off a successful season opener.

2. Hidden Opportunities

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) scrambles out the pocket against LSU Tigers defensive end Jordan Ross (29) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It won't just be the offensive production that both teams will have to take care of during Saturday's matchup, but the hidden opportunities that can easily come out of the defensive units.

While LSU's starting quarterback Sam Leavitt started his LSU debut off with a thrown interception on the second down of his first drive, defensive end Jordan Ross picked up the momentum with an early pick-six in the same quarter.

Meanwhile, LA Tech held the Demons to only 129 total yards, with 13 total tackles for loss during its season opener in Week 1.

The offense won't be the only one to watch on Saturday, as both defensive units have proven their ability to contribute to the game's result.

3. Sneaky Scoring Success

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devin Gandy (1) scores a touchdown against LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As LSU heads into the matchup as the favored contender, LA Tech can still pose a major threat where the Tigers least expect it.

If Baker and his offense can't make an impressive drive downfield, LA Tech kicker Kaegan Kent can still contribute to the sneaky point-getters.

Even if LSU's defense can hold down the Bulldogs in the red zone, repeated field goals can build a lead that overthrows the heavily favored team.

4. Avoiding the Opening Week Peak

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates scoring touchdown against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a major season opener against Clemson, LSU has ultimately proved itself as not only a top-ranked team, but a serious threat for a succeful playoff run.

Which was the perfect season opener for the Tigers, setting them up for a what could turn into a winning season, or a strong run that could suddenly fade.

As the Bulldogs turn into the underdogs heading into Baton Rouge, they could face a team that is on too high of an early winning streak to compete with an underdog opponent.

5. Tiger Stadium Influence

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers sing the team fight song after the win against Clemson Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs' biggest competitor this weekend isn't just the No. 8-ranked team in the country, but a daunting stage to play on.

The atmosphere of Tiger Stadium, well-known as the place where 'opponents dreams go to die' will be one of the biggest challenges that could decide a massive defeat.

The crowd noise, fueled by an electric fan-base, can easily produce pre-snap penalties that will set LA Tech back and cause major disruption in the offensive scoring production.

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