5 Ole Miss Players LSU Fans Need to Know For Next Season

Oxford, Miss. is going to be full of stars when LSU and Ole Miss take the field on Sept. 19.

Ole Miss returns a large chunk of the offense that got the to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in 2025. The team also added some studs out of the transfer portal on both sides of the ball, but mainly retooled its defense.

This Ole Miss team is still similar to the one that beat LSU in Oxford last year, while LSU replaced much of its starting teams, primarily on offense. When these two teams meet in week three, these are five players that LSU fans will have to know.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Trinidad Chambliss attempts to avoid a tackle from Harold Perkins Jr. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if LSU fans didn't tune into the playoff last year, they should remember Chambliss from when he put up 385 total yards of offense against the Tigers in 2025. He threw for more yards—314—than LSU had total yards—254.

"I said a lot of this to a lot of different people: When he first got here, you didn’t even hear him. You just saw him," Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said in January. "You saw him with his head down, working his ass off."

He will be back and even more improved in 2026 after a full year of SEC play under his belt. In 2025, Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns to only three interceptions. LSU's front seven has to make him uncomfortable and force him into bad throws.

But Chambliss' playmaking ability allows him to scramble out of the pocket even when he gets uncomfortable. Then it will be on LSU's linebackers to take his rushing ability out of the game. Chambliss ran for 527 yards in 2025, with 71 coming against LSU.

Darrell Gill Jr, WR

Darrell Gill Jr. avoids a tackle from a Colgate defender in 2025 | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The wide receiver group took in more transfers than any other offensive room for Ole Miss, and Gill was the best pickup.

The Syracuse transfer is known for his elite speed, as he has a track background from high school. He is lean but athletic and has great hands. In 2025 with the Orange, Gill caught 32 passes for 506 yards and five touchdowns.

His 15.8 yards per catch average last year showcases his playmaking ability, which pairs well with Chambliss' strengths throwing downfield and finding an open wide receiver. Gill and Syracuse faced one SEC opponent last year, and Gill had two receptions for 33 yards against Tennessee.

Suntarine Perkins, LB

Suntarine Perkins celebrates a defensive play against Tulane in 2025 | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Perkins returned for his senior season to be one of the best linebackers in the SEC, something he has more than enough talent for. He also has the ability to shift to defensive end and harrass the quarterback.

Over three years, Perkins has 18.5 sacks, with 10.5 of them coming in 2024. Though he had less sacks last year, he still had 12 tackles for loss and a career-high 81 total tackles.

While he will be a leader in statistical categories, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown has said that he is both a leader on and off the field. LSU's offense is going to be difficult to contain, but if anyone can do it, its Perkins.

He will be the disruptor of LSU's game plan, and the Tigers' offensive line will have a headache trying to stop him.

Patrick Kutas, RG

Patrick Kutas runs on the field before the Fiesta Bowl in 2025 | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kutas is entering his fifth year of college ball, with the first three coming at Arkansas before he transferred to Ole Miss and was an integral part of the playoff team.

Kutas played 804 snaps in 2025 and only allowed one sack and two quarterback hits. He is a great talent that has only gotten better as he continues to build strength and develop.

He will likely be lined up against Malik Blocton on the defensive line, who transferred to LSU from Auburn. Blocton is entering his junior season and improved much toward the end of 2025. But Kutas should have him handeled.

Kutas is one of three starters on the offensive line who are returning from 2025, and they will keep Chambliss comfortable behind the line.

Edwin Joseph, Safety

Edwin Joseph silences the Florida crowd in 2025 | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Joseph comes to Ole Miss off of a breakout redshirt sophomore year with Florida State in 2025. He exemplified his versatility by making 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, intercepting three passes and deflecting five.

He started to get recruited as a wide receiver out of high school, so he has strong ball-hawking ability once passes get into the secondary.

With LSU's offense focused on the quick-paced passing game, Joseph is going to be disruptive against the Tigers.