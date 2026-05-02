7 LSU Tigers Who Could Declare Early for 2027 NFL Draft

LSU is a historically big winner when it comes to the NFL draft. The school is top 10 in first round draft picks as well as total selections.

Many of those that have been selected high in the draft still had eligibility remaining. In just the last three drafts, LSU has had two players selected in the top six after their junior seasons: Malik Nabers in 2024 and Will Campbell in 2025.

The 2026 edition of LSU has enough talent to sell out a section of Tiger Stadium just for scouts.

There are many guys who will leave eligibility on the table in hopes of being selected on the first day of the draft. Who are the most likely?

TE Trey'Dez Green

Trey'Dez Green catches the ball in a game against South Carolina | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This one is a no-brainer. Since his freshman season, Green has dominated defenses with his jump ball ability and his aggression.

The 6'7 tight end has taken over games so well that he probably could have went pro after his sophomore season. With 534 yards and 11 touchdowns over his two years in college, Green is going to adapt quickly to the professional game.

OT Jordan Seaton

Jordan Seaton blocks a defender in a game against BYU | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton was the No. 1 offensive tackle in the transfer portal after receiving Second-Team All-Big 12 honors despite only playing nine games.

Like Green, Seaton is going to move seamlessly to the professional game. He played 561 snaps last year at Colorado and was only called for three penalties and gave up just one sack. He is going to shine in what is probably his only season with LSU.

QB Sam Leavitt

Sam Leavitt runs with the ball in a game against Texas Tech | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leavitt's redshirt junior year is his first season at LSU, and Lane Kiffin's offense is going to make him look even better than he did at Arizona State.

He underwent foot surgery in the offseason, but is poised to look like his 2024 self that led Arizona State to the College Football Playoff with 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns. He should be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2027 draft.

S Tamarcus Cooley

Tamarcus Cooley in a game against Florida | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Cooley has had two productive years since he redshirted in 2023. At NC State and at LSU, Cooley has held down wide receivers and has snagged five total interceptions.

He is an underrated part of this LSU team that should finally get the recognition he deserves in his second year with defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Cooley will be another NFL draftee that helps LSU's case as DBU.

WR Jackson Harris

Jackson Harris runs with the ball in a game against Wyoming | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

LSU brought in so many wide receivers this offseason that it's going to be hard to get the ball around to everyone. But Harris is going to be one of the standouts, and has a good chance of declaring early to go be another receiver picked from WRU.

Last year, he caught 49 passes for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns and received First-Team All-Mountain West honors. His big play ability is going to thrive in Kiffin's offense, which will put him on many radars.

S Dashawn Spears

Dashawn Spears tackles Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spears has played every game of his two-year LSU career and is looking to see most of his time at the star position in 2026. The junior is the definition of versatile.

In 2025, he had two interceptions including a pick-six against Florida. He also had one sack, and totaled 29 tackles. The Denham Spring, La. native is a consistent playmaker, and every NFL team will have to look his way this year.

RB Caden Durham

Caden Durham runs away from Vanderbilt defenders | Nicole Hester/ The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Durham's freshman year, he might have seemed like a lock to be gone after three years. It's not as sure now as he will probably be the third back in rotation, but there's still a decent chance he declares and gets looks as a day three pick.

He rushed for 505 yards last year, but that number was a large dip from the 753 yards he gained on the ground his freshman year. If he can get back to business and have a year like his freshman season, then he could easily declare and go start his professional career.

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