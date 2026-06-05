How This Sophomore CB Stands Out on LSU's Defense

After a productive offseason, LSU will see key talent being added this season on both sides of the ball. For Blake Baker's defense, one of the major threats isn't new to campus, but is still a standout player.

Entering his second year with the Tigers, cornerback DJ Pickett is a top-tier talent for the Tigers after an impressive debut season in Baton Rouge.

An elite Pro Football Focus grade from his true freshman season proves just how skilled he is in his position, while projecting him to have another remarkable year at LSU.

True Freshman Season

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

His debut year at LSU showed just how elite of a defensive player he is, playing in all 13 games and finishing the season with 37 tackles and leading the team with three interceptions. His interceptions tied for the most among all true freshman cornerbacks.

Pickett's PFF grade for the 2025 season is a 78.5, the third highest for true freshman cornerbacks. He also received an elite 85.5 grade for his run defense skills, as a 6'5 cornerback who's a constant threat to his offensive opponents.

He's not just an impressive cornerback on LSU's roster, but one of the best in the entire conference. As a true freshman, he ranked 13th in the SEC for his 76.3 grade for his coverage skills. Opponents were only successful in completions 48.4% of the time when faced with Pickett.

Second Year Saga

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) celebrates his touchdown catch in front of LSU defensive back DJ Pickett (3) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

While his stats are standout player special, he wasn't the main option at cornerback last season, often playing behind or alongside cornerback Mansoor Delane. With Delane's exit to the draft, being selected as the No.4 pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, the stage is set for Pickett to lead the cornerback room himself.

He has the chance to create the legacy that Delane left at LSU, starting with this season. And Pickett's already one step ahead, mirroring Delane on paper. Pickett gave up 21 receptions. Delane gave up 13. Pickett gave up 12 first downs. Delane gave up 6. Pickett was a true freshman. Delane was getting ready to start a professional football career.

As the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 11 player nationally during his recruiting cycle, Pickett quickly proved his defensive impact at LSU. And that recruiting cycle was just last year.

He's already putting up NFL stat numbers, with multiple years of college eligibility left. He's expected to continue to lead the Tigers' cornerback room this season, joined by 2026 recruits Havon Finney Jr, Dez Ellis and Lavonte Williams at cornerback.

Still, Pickett will stand out as a key part of Baker's defense, while becoming one of the best cornerbacks in college football for his age.

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