One of LSU's Offseason Additions Could Unlock the Entire Offense

One of the biggest points of fall camp will be to see which wide receivers start to float to the top of the food chain.

With only one returning wide receiver, there are still a lot of unknowns on the depth chart. But there is one name that seems to be a lock as a starter and major contributor: Kansas State transfer Jayce Brown.

After three years as a Wildcat, Brown left the program in the top 10 in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns. Now he heads to LSU to help reshape the offense.

Why Brown is an X-Factor

Jayce Brown catches the ball in a 2025 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brown has already been building chemistry with his quarterbacks and fellow receivers, as this new group of Tigers gets ready for the 2026 season. Brown was a part of the seven pass-catchers who accompanied quarterbacks Sam Leavitt and Landen Clark to the Throw It Deep QB Academy in Dallas last week.

Getting reps with Leavitt this summer and fall is huge because the gunslingler wasn't able to participate in spring practices because he was healing from foot surgery. He is now fully healthy.

Leavitt staying on the same page as Brown isn't easy, becuase the wide receiver is a speedster. He posted on his Instagram story on July 14th that he hit 23 mph in a workout. That speed is part of what led to his 712 yards and five touchdowns last year.

Brown separates from defenders like oil does with water.

Almost 30% of his receptions at Kansas State went for at least 20 yards. Last year, he led the Big 12 in receptions of 30 or more yards, and was second in receptions of 40 or more yards. He has big play written all over him.

Big play receivers in a Lane Kiffin offense

Lane Kiffin looks on during a 2022 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the fast-paced offense that Kiffin runs, many receivers have had explosive seasons. During Kiffin's time at Ole Miss, he had two seasons where a receiver put up over 1,000 yards while only playing eight games. Elijah Moore had 1,193 yards in 2020 and Tre Harris put up 1,030 in 2024.

These receivers had an immense amount of receptions, something that Brown can easily achieve. The most receptions he's had in a season was 47 in 2024, but that number will most likely be eclipsed in 2026.

Other pass-catchers like Trey'Dez Green, Winnie Watkins and Jackson Harris are going to be heavily featured in the mix, which makes it hard for defenses to keep up. The amount of talent in the receving corps is only going to benefit Brown. He has the chance for a huge season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.