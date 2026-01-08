ACC Program Enters Race for LSU Football Transfer Target, No. 1 QB in the Portal

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt continues navigating his recruitment with a myriad of schools battling for the No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Leavitt has checked in with multiple SEC schools across the last six days with visits to see the Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, and Tennessee Volunteers checked off the list.

The Sun Devils quarterback arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon and remained in town until Wednesday, a source familiar with Leavitt's process told LSU Tigers On SI, with a trip to see Josh Heupel and Tennessee being worked through right now.

Leavitt now has visits to Kentucky and LSU under his belt with the Tennessee Volunteers in the race as well as the program currently hosts the top-ranked transfer.

"I think Sam Leavitt is still evaluating his options. He obviously hasn't committed to LSU - that didn't happen on the visit," On3 Sports' Pete Nakos said. "There have been some conversations when he gets to campus. He missed the back half of the season.

"It's unclear if he'd be able to return for spring ball and how that could look... I'll tell you this I do think Tennessee has a legitimate chance to land Sam Leavitt."

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, there is another school that could be looking to get Leavitt on campus this weekend with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes reportedly entering the "Leavitt Sweepstakes" amid a now four-team battle.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

Sam Leavitt will be visiting Miami this weekend. — Top Tier Miami (@TopTierCanes) January 8, 2026

The Arizona State signal-caller rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham in Leavitt's breakout year.

The LSU Tigers remain firmly in the race for Leavitt, but with Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. eyeing the Transfer Portal, Lane Kiffin and Co. could pivot and put sole focus on the dual-threat star as the program's push for a franchise signal-caller continues.

