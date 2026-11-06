Alabama’s Pass Defense Has a Problem That LSU WR Jackson Harris Can Exploit

LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris has emerged as one of the Tigers' most dangerous offensive weapons, and his performance against Auburn offered a glimpse of what could await Alabama's secondary Saturday.

Harris torched Auburn for 178 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions in LSU's 38-17 victory. His performance highlighted an ability to stretch defenses vertically while turning intermediate completions into explosive gains.

That combination could be particularly troublesome for an Alabama defense that has struggled to prevent big plays through the air this season.

Harris' Auburn Breakout Revealed a Potential Mismatch

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) is tackled short of the end zone by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Ty Jones (20) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through eight games, the Crimson Tide have surrendered 25 completions of at least 20 yards, an average of more than three per contest. Alabama is allowing 222.4 passing yards per game and 7.8 yards per attempt, numbers that suggest opposing offenses have found opportunities to attack its secondary.

For Harris, those vulnerabilities align with the strengths that have made him one of LSU's most productive receivers.

Harris' biggest play against Auburn wasn't the result of a traditional deep route.

On a 70-yard touchdown reception, Harris found separation on an intermediate dig route before turning the completion into a score. The play demonstrated how quickly he can transform an ordinary passing concept into an explosive gain.

That distincation can make all the difference against Alabama.

Rather than relying exclusively on deep throws, LSU can create opportunities for Harris through intermediate routes that allow him to catch the football in space and generate additional yardage.

His season-long production suggests the Auburn performance wasn't simply a one-game anomaly.

Through eight games, Harris has recorded 36 receptions for 634 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 17.6 yards per catch. His ability to generate explosive plays also predates his arrival at LSU, following a 2025 season at Hawai'i in which he averaged 19.7 yards per reception.

Auburn may have been his most productive performance of the season, but the underlying skills that fueled it have been evident for considerably longer.

Alabama's Secondary Has Been Vulnerable

Alabama's defensive struggles against explosive passes present an opportunity for LSU's offense.

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The Crimson Tide rank 83rd nationally in completions of at least 20 yards allowed and 106th in yards surrendered per passing attempt.

Opposing quarterbacks have also shown a willingness to challenge Alabama in the intermediate portions of the field, particularly over the middle and toward the right side.

Those areas could become important for Harris, whose ability to create separation on in-breaking routes makes him a threat beyond the traditional vertical passing game.

If LSU can consistently put Harris in favorable positions against Alabama's coverage, the Tigers could force the Crimson Tide to devote additional attention to preventing explosive plays.

However, Alabama's secondary presents challenges that Auburn's defense couldn't consistently overcome.

The Crimson Tide have intercepted 12 passes this season, ranking among the nation's best at generating turnovers through the air. Their ability to disguise coverages and capitalize on quarterback mistakes could make aggressive downfield passing particularly dangerous.

For LSU, the challenge will be finding opportunities for Harris without allowing Alabama's opportunistic secondary to dictate the game.

Can Harris Replicate His Auburn Performance?

Expecting another 178-yard performance would be ambitious, particularly against an Alabama defense capable of creating turnovers.

But LSU doesn't necessarily need Harris to reproduce those numbers for him to influence Saturday's matchup.

His success against Auburn demonstrated that he can generate explosive plays without requiring the quarterback to consistently attack deep downfield. That versatility could help LSU challenge an Alabama defense that has struggled to contain big gains.

The key will be creating opportunities in the intermediate passing game while forcing Alabama's defensive backs to respect Harris' ability to stretch the field vertically.

If the Crimson Tide devote additional resources to containing him, LSU could also create opportunities elsewhere in its receiving corps.

Harris' Auburn performance may have been his most impressive outing of the season, but it wasn't an isolated display of talent.

And against an Alabama secondary that has repeatedly surrendered explosive completions, those same strengths could give LSU a legitimate opportunity to attack through the air.

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