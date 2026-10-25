LSU's Long-Awaited Answer at WR1 Is Finally Clear

Coming into 2026, a question that loomed large over the LSU football team was who would emerge as the Tigers' top wide receiver. After adding several players through the transfer portal, LSU needed someone who could consistently produce and become a reliable option in the passing game.

Jackson Harris has started to answer that question in his first season in Baton Rouge. The Hawaii transfer arrived at LSU after a productive 2025 campaign and has continued to put up numbers against SEC competition.

After a relatively quiet start to the season, Harris broke out against Texas A&M and has continued to produce over the last several weeks, including a nearly 200 yard performance in a blowout win against Auburn.

His emergence has given Lane Kiffin another weapon in the passing game as LSU moves through its conference schedule.

Jackson Harris Has Continued His Production at LSU

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) breaks free after a catch for a touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers defeated Auburn Tigers 38-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harris came to LSU after spending the 2025 season at Hawaii, where he caught 49 passes for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Mountain West honors after leading the conference in receiving touchdowns and yards per reception.

Those numbers made him an important addition to LSU's receiving corps heading into the season.

Through eight games, Harris has caught 36 passes for 634 yards and seven touchdowns. He leads the Tigers in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Harris was relatively quiet through LSU's first three games, but that changed against Texas A&M. In the Tigers' 35-6 victory over the Aggies, Harris caught six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. His performance helped LSU secure a win over a ranked conference opponent and marked his best game since arriving in Baton Rouge.

Since that game, Harris has continued to find the end zone. He caught six passes for 54 yards against Kentucky and followed that with six receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's 31-0 win over Mississippi State before adding two more against Auburn.

Through the first eight games, Harris has established himself as one of the most productive players in LSU's passing game.

LSU Finally Has Its WR1

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) celebrates his touchdown catch and run as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 31-10 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harris' emergence has helped answer one of the biggest questions surrounding LSU's offense entering the season. The Tigers needed a receiver who could consistently make plays, and Harris has shown that he can fill that role.

His production at Hawaii showed what he could do with an increased role. He finished the 2025 season with six games of at least 100 receiving yards, including a 153-yard performance against Wyoming.

While he has not matched those yardage totals in every game at LSU, his performance against Texas A&M showed that he can produce at a high level against SEC competition.

The Tigers have other receivers who can contribute, but Harris has become the team's leading option in terms of receiving yards and touchdowns. His ability to make plays downfield has given LSU another way to move the ball through the air.

As the schedule gets more difficult, continuing to get production from Harris will be important for the Tigers.

Jackson Harris' Role Will Be Important Moving Forward

LSU still has plenty of football left to play, and Harris will have to continue producing as the Tigers face more SEC opponents.

His recent performances have given the offense a reliable option, but the Tigers will also need contributions from the rest of the receiving corps. Defenses will have more film on Harris as the season progresses, making it important for LSU to find ways to keep him involved.

Harris' ability to stretch the field and score touchdowns gives Kiffin another player to build around. If he can maintain his production, LSU will have a better chance of keeping its passing game consistent through the second half of the season.

The Tigers brought Harris to Baton Rouge after he established himself at Hawaii, and his first seven games have shown why LSU added him through the transfer portal.

LSU entered the season looking for an answer at wide receiver, and Harris has given the Tigers one. How he finishes the season could go a long way toward determining how the offense performs during the remainder of Kiffin's first year in Baton Rouge.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.