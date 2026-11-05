LSU Could Find a Huge Advantage After Alabama's First Injury Report

The LSU Tigers are looking for a signature win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Both teams are coming off bye weeks and have identical overall records.

LSU is looking for any advantage it can get. Perhaps playing at home may be the Tigers' biggest advantage. LSU is 5-0 at Tiger Stadium, outscoring opponents 225-44. The home crowd will factor into Saturday's game.

But the Tigers may also have an advantage elsewhere.

An Injury Report Advantage That Could Help LSU's Defense

Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have decimated LSU this season, but it's slowly getting healthier at the right time. The Tigers have six players on the injury report, and four of the six were already out for the season.

Alabama has also been riddled with injuries, particularly on the offensive line. Center Racin Delgatty and left guard William Sanders are listed as questionable. Sanders had a TightRope procedure on his right ankle from last week's game, and Delgatty has been sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Not to mention, wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is also questionable for Saturday's game. If the Tide's offensive line is depleted, LSU can exploit that weakness. The Tigers rank second in the country in total sacks (34).

Alabama is fourth in the SEC in sacks allowed (23). This matchup could be a massive advantage for Blake Baker's defense. Princewill Umanmielen and Jordan Ross are elite pass rushers and can get after the quarterback.

A reshuffled offensive line could be troublesome for the Crimson Tide. Pass protection calls, run blocking, and handling LSU's defensive line movement could be affected if Sanders and Delgatty are out. Alabama already struggles to run the ball. Without these two players, it could be a long day for its offense.

The Tigers have to force Keelon Russell into obvious passing downs and confuse this potential new-look offensive line. If LSU creates pressure with four pass rushers, it opens Baker's playbook. He can deploy extra defensive backs and force Russell to make short-yardage throws.

The defenses will decide this game. The Crimson Tide's opportunistic secondary could create extra possessions for its offense, while LSU's defensive line tries to create negative plays and force turnovers.

Saturday should be a fantastic matchup. Lane Kiffin and Kalen DeBoer are two of college football's best coaches, but both of their teams are banged up. Alabama's injury report could make a massive difference on Saturday.

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