LSU Tigers 2021 Defensive Tackle Commit Anthony Hundley SI All-American Player Profile

One of the earliest commits out of the 2021 class for LSU was defensive tackle Anthony Hundley. The Miami, Florida native committed to the Tigers back on Nov. 17 to kick off what has become an impressive defensive line class.

In addition to Hundley, the Tigers have reeled in commitments from defensive linemen Landon Jackson, Saivion Jones, Naquan Brown and Keanu Koht, all of whom were named SI All-American candidates last week. Despite all of the attention harped on the those players, Hundley has flown a bit under the radar but his importance to the future of the Tigers d-line can't go unnoticed.

Hundley told LSUCountry back in April that a visit to Baton Rouge during the Tigers' 42-28 win over Florida moved the needle in LSU's favor.

"When I went up there, all of the coaches introduced themselves to me and the atmosphere was good, the game was great," Hundley said. "It just felt like home and the place I want to be for the next three or four years."

A strong and physically gifted athlete, with the departures of Tyler Shelvin, Neil Farrell and Glen Logan, Hundley will have to outwork a plethora of his teammates to earn playing time, but he will be in the mix. With Early Signing Period now just a few months away, it is Hundley's intention to sign with the Tigers in December.

The next few months will be critical relationship building with defensive line coach Bill Johnson, who Hundley says he has a great connection with.

"He wants to build a relationship with me and get to know me more and just can't wait for me to get up there," Hundley said. "He'll ask me how my day's going and about my family, making sure we're staying safe and healthy."

"He's a great coach and I just want to get to know him more and can't wait to play for him," Hundley said of coach Ed Orgeron. "It's going to be nice because I know he can really help my game develop when I get to campus so I'm looking forward to that."

Here's Hundley's SI All-American profile:

Status: SI All-American candidate



Vitals: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Thick and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Long arms. Solid, relatively lean lower half. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Impressive overall athlete. Very agile in short areas; quickness proves too much for linemen in the phone booth. Flexible hips and ankles. Shows great long speed on tape, but posted poor 40-time in 2018. Above-average power and play strength.

Instincts: Has a good get-off. Regularly beats linemen across face into the backfield at a snap. More comfortable penetrating than anchoring at the point of attack, but rarely moved in the running game. Takes on blocks and sheds with ease. Relentless in pursuit.

Polish: He starts low and has a natural base, but occasionally gets too upright. Overly reliant on quickness and power; must add and refine technique. Shallow bag of pass-rush moves. Needs to continue getting stronger.

Bottom Line: Hundley is an attacking, penetrating defensive tackle with rare overall athleticism. Raw technique and need for additional weight may keep him from contributing early, but don’t be surprised if he breaks out for LSU as an upperclassman. Classic three-technique, with impact starter upside.