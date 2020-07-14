SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Saivion Jones Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Saivion Jones 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 240 pounds 
Position: Defensive End 
School: St. James (La.) 
Committed to: LSU 
Projected Position: Defensive End 

Frame: Tall frame with solid definition and length in arms. Flat torso with fair thickness in thighs and athletic calves. Has room to add mass. 

Athleticism: Basketball background. Competes in track and field as a high-jumper, and throws the discus and shot put. Average snap quickness versus run and pass is made up by fantastic motor. Excellent effort and hustle. Has strength to stack, set edge and maintain control at the point versus TE’s attempting to reach him. Capable of anchoring versus base blocks by OT’s. Solid to surf laterally to squeeze to ball verus run, though range is better in long pursuit situations. Decent hips to clear and corner when pass-rushing. 

Instincts: See-ball/get-ball type. Good eyes at the point to locate ball. Flashes decent gap penetration and ability to skinny through doubles. Can take advantage of soft shoulders during rush reps. Attempts to sink pad level at entry points by dipping inside shoulder when rushing off edge. 

Polish: Usually lines up to the field as 4i and 5-technique in 3-man and 4-man fronts. Limited pass-rush toolbox only currently consists of a rip and speed-to-power. Attempts to counter late in rush with a chop. Inconsistent quick-shed ability versus run. Needs to add to hand-usage package and develop a pass-rush plan. 

Bottom Line: With his promising frame and hot motor, Jones has some promise to be developed into a productive player along the defensive front. He needs to diversify his pass-rush toolbox, though he plays with high effort and intensity. Jones projects well as a LDE in in a traditional 4-man front, yet could grow into a 5-technique DE in a 3-man front with 2-gap principles.

