Auburn Tigers WR Cam Coleman to Enter Transfer Portal: Will LSU Football Be Involved?
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the program, according to On3 Sports.
Coleman arrived to The Plains as one of the highest-rated recruits in recent Auburn history where he lived up to the hype after a pair of dominant seasons with the program.
Across two seasons, the former five-star wideout reeled in 84 passes for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Alabama native flourished despite the Tigers’ significant struggles in the passing game under Hugh Freeze - and despite Auburn’s new staff under Alex Golesh working overtime to keep him from entering the portal - he's made his move.
Coleman immediately becomes the No. 1 wide receiver in college free agency where schools will prepare to open the checkbooks to make him one of the highest-paid pass-catchers in America.
For Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, the program will be eyeing splash moves in the NCAA Transfer Portal once the window opens on Jan. 2 with the staff preparing to be big spenders.
“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.
"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.
“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”
WIll Kiffin and Co. be involved in Coleman's process? LSU has seen a pair of wide receivers reveal intentions of entering the Transfer Portal along with a hanfful of pass-catchers entering the 2026 NFL Draft.
The wide receiver room in Baton Rouge is razor thin where the program will look to make a move on multiple wideouts. Will Coleman be one of them? Stay tuned.
