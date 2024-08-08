Behind The Scenes: Inside LSU Football Preseason Practice Weeks 1 and 2
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 6 of Fall Camp on Wednesday with the program transitioning to full pad work on The Ponderosa.
With first-year starter Garrett Nussmeier going through his first camp as the solidified QB1, he's settling in as the go-to guy for the program as he gets more comfortable.
After a challenging first three practices, Nussmeier took strides in the right direction on Monday and carried it into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Now, with Day 7 being a recovery day on Thursday, let's take a behind-the-scenes look into the Bayou Bengals and what LSU Tigers On SI has seen from each position group.
The Behind The Scenes Look:
The Quarterbacks
Garrett Nussmeier: QB1
The veteran signal-caller in the locker room, Nussmeier is getting more and more comfortable as he gears up for Year 1 as the starter. After throwing a handful of interceptions in Week 1, Nussmeier settled in on Tuesday and Wednesday where his short and intermediate routes remained consistent.
He has all the tools to take his game to the next level in 2024 with high expectations for the LSU offense with Nussmeier under center. There's a connection brewing between Nussmeier and wide receivers Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton.
We saw Nussmeier connect with the duo on several occasions with neither wideout recording a drop yet during media viewings of camp.
The QB2 Battle: Rickie Collins vs. AJ Swann
LSU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan has worked one-on-one with Collins in order to improve his footwork and throwing motion. It's been on full display through six practices.
We saw Collins connect on a pass to five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green earlier in the week where he threaded the needle and looked much more comfortable in his pass attempts. This is becoming the norm for the second-year Tiger.
When it comes to Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann, he's been underwhelming during Fall Camp with several missed throws through six days. He's overthrown receivers, including one to 6-foot-7 tight end Trey'Dez Green, and looked uncomfortable.
Heading into Week 3, Collins looks to have the upper hand here in the backup quarterback battle.
The Running Backs
One-Two Punch: Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson
For savvy veteran Josh Williams, he returns to Baton Rouge for Year 6 with the program as he looks to remain the consistent back for the Tigers.
He's an elite pass protector and routinely shows that burst of athleticism coming out of the backfield, but he'll be accompanied by a rising star in the college game.
Sophomore stud Kaleb Jackson is coming for blood in Year 2 with the program and it's been on full display through Fall Camp.
He's up to 235 pounds and still has the elite speed that made him such a coveted recruit out of high school.
We've seen the duo take first-team reps with the program intrigued at the potential of a two running back system in 2024.
Getting Back in Form: John Emery
John Emery is progressing well in his recovery following a torn ACL in 2023 and has taken significant reps during camp. He's twitchy and explosive, but will continue rehabbing through camp ahead of the 2024 season.
The Wide Receivers
First-Team Studs: Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels
The trio of wide receivers have formed the consistency that the program is looking for at the wideout position with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. off to the NFL.
We've seen Lacy and Hilton take on that role during Fall Camp as the pair of receivers to put their heads down and lead by example. During media viewings, we're yet to see a drop from either wide receiver. They've been extremely impressive.
Lacy has been a physical, do-it-all receiver, while Hilton has thrived as a vertical threat. Look for the duo to continue taking that next step in 2024.
For Daniels, he's getting in a groove with Nussmeier at the helm with the two forming a tight knit connection.
Battle for Backup Reps: Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, Shelton Sampson and Kyle Parker
Anderson and Thomas provide a unique skill set for the LSU wide receivers with their sheer speed making them so lethal off the snap. Both have been equally as impressive during camp with Anderson having his best day on Tuesday with zero drops.
Thomas is working back in the mix after a hamstring injury.
For second-year Tigers Parker and Sampson, it's been a different look during camp. Parker has had a pair of drops during media viewings while Sampson reeled in a pair of impressive, heavily contested balls on Day 1.
It'll be intriguing to see the committee of receivers LSU rolls with on a nightly basis.
The Tight Ends
TE1: Mason Taylor
Mr. Consistent has been just that during camp. It's never anything flashy with the third-year Tiger; just consistency for the program while showing off his versatility as both a blocking tight end and receiveer.
On Wednesday, he hauled in an impressive pass on the sideline with Jardin Gilbert in coverage during one-on-one's. He'll be a force to be reckoned with during camp.
The Dynamic Tight Ends: Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Trey'Dez Green
The pair of unique tight ends enter the 2024 season with an opportunity to take significant snaps alongside Taylor. We've seen the coaching staff roll with a two tight end set at times with Pimpton in the mix.
Pimpton is a freakish, 6-foot-6 end with soft hands that are utilized well as a receiver, but his blocking in run schemes is growing as well. He'll be a focal point this season.
Five-star phenom Trey'Dez Green has no ceiling. From hauling in contested catches to look as comfortable as a veteran on the field, Green has been lethal.
We've seen the youngster take strides in the right direction, and with Markway out of the picture, he'll be thrust into a bigger role this season.
The Offensive Line
The offensive line is sharp and continues having its way in the trenches. It's the same first-team and will remain the same first-team: Will Campbell (LT), Garrett Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT).
The second-team consists of: Tyree Adams (R-Fr.), Paul Mubenga (R-Fr.), Coen Echols (Fr.), Bo Bordelon (R-Soph.) and Weston Davis (Fr.)
Five-star freshman Weston Davis is growing day in and day out with offensive line coach Brad Davis remaining in his ear.
For Adams, the redshirt freshman is really hitting his stride as the "sixth man" for LSU's offensive line. High hopes heading into Year 2 if his number is called.
The Defensive Line
The First-Team Defensive Tackles: Jacobian Guillory and Gio Paez
Guillory and Paez have remained the first-team unit at defensive tackle with Bo Davis relying on his veterans to hold it down in the trenches.
We've seen Guillory flash through camp while Paez has been consistent. The Wisconsin transfer has been a bright spot for LSU during camp with the program looking to silence doubters at the defensive tackle position.
Guillory has won several one-on-one matchups during camp with an opportunity to leave his mark in his final season in Baton Rouge.
The Emerging Talents: Shone Washington, Dominick McKinley, Jay'Viar Suggs and Kimo Makane'ole
While Guillory and Paez have shined in the trenches with the first-team, there are a myriad of others pushing for impactful snaps, including five-star freshman Dominick McKinley.
Both McKinley and JUCO transfer Shone Washington are flashing at times, but consistency will be their best friend.
McKinley is working with the third-team while Washington has had run with the backups. On Wednesday, he won all three one-on-one's and had a few media members turning heads.
For Suggs and Makane'ole, the pair of veterans in the college game took backup snaps and are beginning to find a groove.
It'll be a battle during camp for Bo Davis to find his go-to rotation, but it's clear several players will receive run.
The First-Team Defensive Ends: Sai'vion Jones and Da'Shawn Womack
Jones has had a stellar camp through six practices as he enters his "money year" with the LSU Tigers. He's been twitchy, athletic and really holding his own during one-on-one's against a gifted offensive line.
The same goes for Womack. The second-year Tiger is emerging as a lethal weapon, and with Bradyn Swinson out as he focuses on academics for graduation, it's provided an opportunity for Womack.
The Backup EDGE Rushers: Gabriel Reliford and Paris Shand
True freshman Gabriel Reliford flashes during spring camp as an early-enrollee and continues being a name that's been mentioned. Will Campbell praised the youngster in an interview on Monday and he's lived up to the hype. He'll be hard to keep off of the field in 2024.
For Shand, he's continuing to evolve as an edge rusher. He'll need to continue to improve from a speed perspective, but the strength and technique is there.
LSU has several talented defensive ends with redshirt-freshman Dylan Carpenter also impressing through six days.
The Linebackers
The Starters: Harold Perkins and Greg Penn III
Harold Perkins and Greg Penn III are your starters heading into Week 1 at USC with the two becoming the most consistent unit on the defense.
Perkins has been relatively quiet during camp, but it's to be expected while he locks in for his third season in Baton Rouge. He flashed with an impressive pass breakup on Wednesday after jumping the passing lane. He's been all over the field this week.
The Weeks Bros.
Whit and West Weeks are the second-team linebackers with the pair of Georgia natives holding it down on the second level.
For Whit, he'll be hard to keep off of the field this season. He's flashed at times and will certainly be on the field in goal line sets. His instintcts and physical tools stick out like a sore thumb.
The Cornerbacks
Youngsters Flashing: Ashton Stamps and PJ Woodland
Ashton Stamps can be pencilled in as your CB1 to start the 2024 season. He's been the most consistent corner during Fall Camp, reeling in a pair of interceptions along with several pass breakups, looking the part through six practices.
For Woodland, it's all about consistency. He's been running with the second-team but certainly has been granted an opportunity to emerge as a starter. Woodland has recorded an interception and a few pass breakups during media viewings.
The Battle for Reps: Sage Ryan, JK Johnson, Jyaire Brown, Zy Alexander and Javien Toviano
While Woodland and JK Johnson have been the second-team cornerbacks, there are several Tigers battling for reps there, including returnees Zy Alexander and Toviano.
Yes, Stamps and Sage Ryan are the first-team corners right now, but this will be a battle until the Tigers put on the pads in Las Vegas to take on USC.
Johnson recorded an interception on Wednesday after a tipped pass and is becoming a player to keep tabs on during camp.
For Alexander and Toviano, they've been receiving limited snaps, and while it's a work in progress, expect more snaps in Week 3.
STAR Role
Starter: Major Burns
Backup: Ju'Juan Johnson
Major Burns will be your starter at STAR in Week 1 against USC. A new hybrid linebacker/safety role, this is what many expect to be Burns' bread and butter. He's been more fluid in his approach and all signs point to him looking the part here in 2024.
For Johnson, the true freshman has bulked up to over 200 pounds and looks solid during camp. There will be growing pains as a youngster in the SEC, but he'll be a player LSU is looking at to take reps in Year 1.
When Burns went down with a minor injury in camp earlier this week, it was Johnson who took the first-team reps. He got beat over the top by Chris Hilton on a vertical route, but responded well. That's the grit you're looking for from a freshman.
The Safeties
First-Team: Jardin Gilbert and Jordan Allen
Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert is your first safety up and has looked solid through camp. Nothing flashy, just consistency. Same goes for Allen.
The two will need to watch their backs during camp with the emergence of freshman DaShawn Spears and redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson. The tandem is tearing it up during Fall Camp and will push for early playing time.
The Youngsters: DaShawn Spears and Kylin Jackson
Speaking of the youngsters, look for Spears to see the field in Year 1 with the Tigers. He's been in on a few pass breakups while growing as a consistent weapon in the secondary. He's the prototypical LSU DB. Long and lanky with impressive instincts. There is much to like with Spears.
For Jackson, he's a gamer. A physical, do-it-all safety, he can play all over whether it's at the STAR role or safety. He'll continue turning heads and will be a name to keep tabs on as he gets more acclimated to LSU's style of play.
Spears and Jackson are two players LSU will rely on in the future, but for the time being, expect the youngsters to push Gilbert and Allen for playing time.
More LSU News:
Fall Camp Week 2 Preview: Storylines, Position Battles and Depth Chart Predictions
Fall Camp Notes: Who's Standing Out After Week 1?
LSU Lands Commitment From Top 10 Safety in America Aiden Hall
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.