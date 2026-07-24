Lane Kiffin Explains His Social Media Absence During SEC Media Days

The LSU Tigers football team was one of the more popular programs during SEC Media Days. One of the biggest reasons for that has been the arrival of head coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin has never been one to shy away from the spotlight. In every stop along his head coaching journey, Kiffin has made waves.

Not to mention that the new Tigers head coach is one of the best head coaches in college football at using social media. Well, he was. According to Kiffin, social media may be a thing of the past for him moving forward.

Turning The Page On Social Media

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his time at the podium in Tampa, Florida, Kiffin revealed that he has quit social media.

"To be free of that has been interesting, cause you don't compare," said Kiffin. "What I realized, and when I talk to people about now, is if you're not on anything, you don't see anything all day, you don't compare."

Social media does seem to bring a lot of negativity out in some people. A lot of that may have to do with comparing oneself to something they see on social media.

Everyone has at one point in their life thought of taking a break from social media. It appears Kiffin has been happy with his break.

Will It Last?

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A break from social media sounds fun, but will Kiffin be able to handle not checking out everything during the season?

One thing is for certain: the Tigers' head coach is going to be busy enough that social media will be the last thing on his mind for the next couple of months.

However, there is a certain game on the schedule that, if the Tigers were to win that game, it could possibly pull Coach Kiffin back into the social media mud.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even without social media, you best believe that Kiffin is going to be at the forefront of most conversations regarding SEC football season.

It's only his first season in Baton Rouge, but many believe Kiffin has already put together a roster that can compete for a national championship.

Putting expectations like that on a coach in his first season at a new program seems unfair. But that's the way the world works when everyone is able to see the money the LSU program is building on this team.

Staying off social media may be the healthiest thing Coach Kiffin could ever do.

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