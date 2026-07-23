What Lane Kiffin Would've Handled Differently About His Tumultuous 2025 Ole Miss Exit

College football has a long history of coaches with chaotic auras, but none have left a trail of tumult quite like LSU’s Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin is preparing for his first season with the Tigers—whose head coaching job he took after abandoning Ole Miss right before the College Football Playoff. Before taking charge at LSU, Kiffin very publicly attempted to continue coaching the Rebels—an idea wisely shut down by Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter, much to ESPN’s apparent chagrin.

On Thursday, in a rare moment of public introspection, Kiffin conceded he held regrets about the way he left the Rebels. Here’s what he had to say at SEC media days in Tampa.

Kiffin conceded he shouldn’t have tried to stay at Ole Miss

"I wish I would have gone in when I met with Keith and said, 'I've made the decision to go,'" Kiffin said via Mark Schlabach of ESPN. "I wish I would have just said, 'Hey, I'd like to coach the team,' and he'd say, 'No.' And I'd say, 'Hey, OK, I appreciate it.' [I wish I'd] move on [and] never even discussed it again."

Kiffin’s suggestion, once it became public in December, received widespread scorn.

The consensus was this: it would’ve been one thing if Ole Miss was a mid-major and the Tigers a power-conference team. Florida coach Jon Sumrall jovially led Tulane in the CFP, and UCLA coach Bob Chesney did the same with James Madison. However, the Rebels and LSU are rivals who compete against each other on the recruiting trail and on the field. Ole Miss’s CFP run would inevitably serve as a referendum on the Tigers’ actions—why give Kiffin and company even more ammunition?

Fortunately for the Rebels, they fared just fine without Kiffin. New coach Pete Golding led his team past the Green Wave 41–10 before surprising Georgia 39–34 in an intraconference Sugar Bowl. Ole Miss bowed out 31–27 to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl, having authored a postseason to remember.

Kiffin stopped short of walking back his comments to Vanity Fair on Oxford, Miss.’s demographics, though

In May, Kiffin sat for a glossy interview with Chris Smith for Vanity Fair, during which he frankly suggested to Smith that Baton Rouge’s racial makeup (54% Black, 34% white) made it an easier recruiting sell than Oxford (66% white, 22% Black).

The idea that the Rebels’ checkered history puts a ceiling on their football potential is not a new one, but it is hard to conceive of a less effective messenger than Kiffin at this moment in time.

"That was a poor usage of a term that I believe, just like many coaches that have been there before, was factual," Kiffin said (the term in question is diversity). "But over the course of a long interview, [it] was bad timing and bad usage of the word. It is what it is. I apologized when I said it, and [I'm] moving on."

Whether Ole Miss fans are ready to move on is a different story. We’ll find out Sept. 19, during the most important Magnolia Bowl in over six decades.

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