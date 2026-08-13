LSU QB Sam Leavitt Confirms His Injury Status Entering the Season

Last season didn't go to plan for quarterback Sam Leavitt. He was coming off a fantastic year at Arizona State, leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance.

He experienced foot discomfort against Baylor in September but pushed through it the following week. But he wasn't recovering quickly, and in October, Leavitt underwent season-ending foot surgery. That same injury kept him out of spring ball with the LSU Tigers.

A big injury like that will follow a player wherever he goes. It could be the deciding factor of this season.

Sam Leavitt Feels Healthy Heading Into the Season

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into fall camp, Leavitt's foot injury isn't a concern. The LSU quarterback spoke about his injury status, per AP News.

"I've been 100% for the past few months," Leavitt said. "I really don't think about it out on the field at all. My health is one thing that I take very seriously, whether it's the food I eat, the way I sleep, the way I recover. That's kind of something that I prioritize in my life, I think to kind of an extreme level. So yeah, I'm ready to go."

That is the reassurance Tigers fans have been wanting to hear. When Leavitt takes the field in the opening game against Clemson, it'll be his first game action since October 25, 2025. His head coach, Lane Kiffin, is pleased with his performance in fall camp so far, and Leavitt has zero limitations.

"Extremely pleased with his week and how he looks," Kiffin said. "Now that he's healthy, he's had a great week. We're really excited about him."

Can Leavitt Live Up to the Expectations?

Quarterback Sam Leavitt. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt was the highest-rated quarterback in the transfer portal. The expectation is to lead a revamped LSU squad back into the CFP discussions. He's done more with less at ASU, so there isn't a reason to believe Leavitt can't do it again.

The Tigers added plenty of offensive talent through the portal. Kiffin has given Leavitt the tools to succeed at a high level, but the play on the field must reflect that. Playing quarterback at LSU turned guys like Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels into program legends.

If Leavitt can follow in their footsteps, the Tigers could be fun to watch this season. Health is finally on Leavitt's side, and now he's ready to prove why Kiffin trusts him.

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