LSU Quarterbacks Shine On Day 1 of Fall Camp

Heading into some of the most critical weeks of the season, LSU's offense is nailing down its leaders to produce major offensive production this season.

On just day one of LSU's fall camp, the crowded quarterback room is already shaping up to hold reliable talent through the Tigers' tough SEC opponents this year.

While trying to piece together the talent puzzle throughout the entire new and improved roster, the early days of fall camp showed multiple rotations of the elite transfer quarterbacks.

Sam Leavitt

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting quarterback Sam Leavitt started day one with quick, short passes to tight ends Trey'Dez Green, Zach Grace, and JC Anderson. With Green's ability to locate the ball with a 6'7 vertical, he will be a go-to option for Leavitt this season.

The No. 1-ranked transfer quarterback looked comfortable with his outside options as well, successfully locating wide receivers Jayce Brown and Malik Elzy in passes down the field.

Leavitt is shaping up to be an all-around star for LSU, coming off a season-ending injury with the Sundevils and recently getting the green light to adapt to an offense full of new faces.

"Looks like he's getting more comfortable with the receivers," said Kiffin in the post-practice press conference.

Landen Clark

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) rolls out of the pocket against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elon transfer Landen Clark was rotated into the mix of quarterbacks on day one, sending long passes down the field to the outside receivers, as well as quick cross passes to tight ends Malachi Thomas and JD LaFleur.

Everything Clark seems to do is quick, from the short passes, the ball release, to quick feet in the pocket before launching the ball downfield.

The quarterback room rotation was heavy, but when Clark stepped up, he showed his comfort and ability to make fast decisions in the pocket. Almost as if he's already been adapted to Kiffin's fast-paced offense.

Husan Longstreet

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding to the talented quarterback room of transfers is sophomore Husan Longstreet, heading into his first season with the Tigers this fall, who is intended to be the primary backup quarterback this season.

Longstreet also saw a fair amount of repetitions on day one, with deep balls to Hawaii transfer, wide receiver Jackson Harris, who is also trying to emerge in the offense hierarchy this fall camp.

Seeing rotations both in long and short passes to the outside receivers for Longstreet is critical in the early days of fall camp, sending signals that he will be a reliable backup option behind Leavitt.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.