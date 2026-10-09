Braelin Moore Says Ole Miss Loss Was a Learning Lesson Before LSU's Next Road Test

SEC road games can be challenging for any team. The LSU Tigers played four of their first five games at home, but now four SEC road tests await them, including Saturday's game in Lexington against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers will have their work cut out for them against a Kentucky team that's playing good football. With a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, Kroger Field will be rocking on Saturday night. It's only LSU's third trip to Lexington since 2007.

However, the Tigers learned a lot about their lone road trip this season.

Will LSU Be Better Prepared for the Road Environment?

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU may have played in the toughest road environment of any team this year. The Tigers traveled to Oxford, Mississippi, to an atmosphere no team can replicate. Ole Miss fans voiced their hostility toward Lane Kiffin, and the Rebels came out swinging.

While LSU mounted an impressive fourth-quarter comeback, the slow start was too much to overcome. Tigers offensive lineman Braelin Moore believes the team learned a tough lesson.

"I think it was a huge moment for us to learn and grow. It was a competitive game, one that we wish we won at the end of the day, but we take it as a learning lesson and grow from that, "Moore said. "In the SEC you can lose on any given week. Every team got dudes, so going into Kentucky, it's going to be hostile environment. They're winning right now, it's a night game, it's LSU, so every fanbase is going to bring it when we come into town."

The key will be communication. The Tigers looked out of sync at times in their previous road game. They had several pre-snap penalties. Moore shared how LSU is preparing for this week's road test.

"It's a huge point of emphasis," Moore said. "Our equipment manager was riding around in a truck blasting music right behind our huddle so it was pretty much impossible to hear each other. It's been a huge for us just emphasizing communication..."



We'll learn a lot about Kiffin's team after Saturday's game. It will be the first of four road games on the remaining schedule. LSU has to start much faster than it did in Week 3 and silence the Wildcats' crowd.

If the Tigers' offense can communicate properly and adjust to the loud crowd, that would be an important step toward getting a huge road victory.

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