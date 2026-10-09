Lane Kiffin Addresses LSU's Biggest Concern Ahead of Kentucky

The LSU Tigers will face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday Night for a Week 6 SEC matchup at Kroger Field.

It will be the first game to kick off seven straight SEC matchups for the Tigers left in the season, raising the stakes of the mid-season game.

Lane Kiffin still has a lot to prove in his first year coaching at LSU, especially in SEC matchups. Heading into this weekend, Kiffin explains what he's most looking for when facing the Wildcats.

The Play-Caller Faceoff

Tigers head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Kentucky has so far had an impressive season, with two upsets on the road against SEC opponents Texas A&M and South Carolina, it might not be the players that Kiffin is concerned about.

Instead, it's the coach on the opposite sideline, Kentucky head coach Will Stein.

Stein also heads into his first year taking over a new program, as the Kentucky native was named the head coach late last fall, his first coaching job in the conference.

Compared to Kiffin's now-fourth SEC program, Stein might not shape up to the more experienced play-callers in the conference. But that could just be what makes him a concern.

On Wednesday's teleconference, Kiffin was asked about what Stein has so far done at Kentucky and how Kiffin sees him as a head coach.

"I think he's (Stein) brought that youthful, confident energy in there. You can see by the way they play and by the way they kind of walk that they have a lot of confidence," said Kiffin.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the story goes, confidence is key.

Stein has now walked into two opposing SEC stadiums as an underdog and turned the entire game around. Now, his Wildcats sit at No. 3 in the SEC.

That doesn't just take elite play-calling and talented players to execute them, but a sense of confidence that many first-year coaches don't prove early.

Now that he has the home-field advantage, it is a major concern for the Tigers to look out for.

Kentucky's one loss this season came from a Week 2 home game against Alabama, where the Wildcats fell 45-17 to the Crimson Tide.

According to Kiffin, the performance from Stein was still impressive.

"That was one half, and it was tied at halftime or something. It just shows you that Kentucky is a really good team that got beat in the second half by a great team," said Kiffin.

It was a first test of SEC play for Stein and his new program, one that brought major challenges. Despite the loss, he quickly turned around the success for his team, winning three games in a row since.

Now, he brings that confident energy into the LSU matchup, with his entire program coming off major momentum that the Tigers will have to put an end to.

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