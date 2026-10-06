LSU's Offense Faces Its Most Important Test Since Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers will endure a challenging seven-game SEC schedule. This stretch of games includes four ranked opponents and four road games.

LSU's first road trip will be to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats. Will Stein's team has gotten off to a great start and should be a formidable opponent.

The Tigers' offense dismantled McNeese State last week, but they'll get a real test on Saturday.

LSU Needs to Prove This Offense is Sustainable

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kentucky will not be the toughest defense LSU sees this year. The Wildcats allow the fourth-most points per game in the SEC (26.80), and their run defense is below average.

However, the Tigers were inconsistent during their last road game against Ole Miss. They scored seven points in the first half and were sluggish until a near fourth-quarter comeback. How Lane Kiffin's offense responds this week will be interesting to monitor.

LSU's offense hasn't struggled to find the end zone. They average the fourth-most points in the conference (43.60) and the most yards per game (547.80). Turnovers and red zone execution have been a massive weakness.

Of all FBS quarterbacks, Sam Leavitt is tied for the most interceptions (7). Only two other QBs have thrown as many interceptions as Leavitt. That negative trend cannot continue. They've also failed to finish drives consistently. LSU could lead the SEC in points per game if it capitalized in the red zone at a higher rate.

A Different Offensive Mentality

LSU running back Harlem Berry. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' offense was tremendous on Saturday. You can pick out any offensive stat and be blown away by the numbers. But it wasn't necessarily the stats that stood out. It was the mentality Kiffin instilled in his players.

"There was a conversation where they asked me about running the clock in the third and fourth quarters, and I said no. I don't believe in that. You play the game, and we decide when the game's over by the way that we play and how physical we play," Kiffin said. "I told the guys we don't do that and challenge them to come out and play really well and set a tempo of how you play, regardless whether you're first, second, or third team about how you play at LSU."

LSU needs to have the same mentality on Saturday. The Tigers proved they can score on inferior opponents. The next step is to play a complete offensive game in an SEC road environment.

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