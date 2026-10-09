LSU Has a Chance to Expose Kentucky's Biggest Defensive Weaknesses

LSU is about to face a Kentucky defense that has struggled in two of the most important situations in football: third downs and the red zone.

The Wildcats rank 122nd nationally in opponent third-down conversion percentage, allowing opposing offenses to convert 45.95% of their opportunities. Kentucky has also struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, allowing scores on 90% of their red-zone trips, with 75% of those trips resulting in touchdowns.

For Lane Kiffin and LSU, those numbers present an opportunity to take advantage of a defense that has struggled to get off the field and finish possessions.

LSU Has an Opportunity on Third Down

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels safety Sharif Denson (7) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky's struggles on third down could be one of the biggest factors in Saturday's matchup.

The Wildcats have allowed opponents to convert 34 of 74 third-down attempts through five games, giving them a conversion rate of 45.95%. That number ranks among the worst in the country and gives LSU an opportunity to sustain drives against the Kentucky defense. LSU, meanwhile, has been effective in those situations.

The Tigers have converted 41 of 79 third-down attempts this season, good for a 51.9% conversion rate. That mark ranks 12th nationally and second in the SEC, giving LSU a significant statistical advantage heading into the matchup.

That difference could become especially important as the game progresses.

If LSU can consistently stay ahead of the chains on early downs, Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will have more opportunities to keep the offense on the field and force Kentucky to defend additional plays.

The Tigers do not necessarily need to rely on explosive plays to take advantage of this weakness. Converting third-and-short situations and remaining efficient on third-and-medium could be enough to keep drives alive.

Kentucky has already shown that it can struggle to get opponents off the field. Against an LSU offense that has converted more than half of its third-down opportunities, that could become a difficult problem to overcome.

Kentucky's Red-Zone Defense Presents Another Advantage

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Stacy Gage (23) rushes in for a touchdown against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another reason for LSU to be encouraged heading into Saturday is Kentucky's inability to consistently prevent touchdowns once opponents reach the red zone.

The Wildcats have allowed opponents to score on 18 of 20 red-zone trips this season. More concerning, 15 of those possessions have resulted in touchdowns, while just three have ended in field goals.

That gives Kentucky a 90% opponent scoring rate in the red zone, with touchdowns accounting for 75% of its opponents' trips inside the 20-yard line.

For LSU, the challenge will be turning sustained drives into touchdowns rather than settling for field goals.

The Tigers have scored 26 times on 31 red-zone trips this season, including 22 touchdowns. LSU has converted 71% of its red-zone possessions into touchdowns, giving the offense a strong foundation to attack a Kentucky defense that has struggled in the same area.

LSU will have to execute when the field becomes shorter, but Kentucky's numbers suggest there will be opportunities to finish drives.

The Tigers can put pressure on the Wildcats by remaining balanced and making the defense account for both the running game and the passing game. If Kentucky has to defend multiple options near the goal line, LSU figures to find favorable matchups.

The Tigers Must Take Advantage of Their Opportunities

On paper, LSU has a chance to exploit two of Kentucky's most significant defensive weaknesses.

The Tigers have been one of the more efficient third-down offenses in the country, while Kentucky has struggled to force stops in those situations. LSU has also shown an ability to finish red-zone possessions with touchdowns, an area where the Wildcats have had considerable difficulty.

However, those numbers will not automatically translate into success on Saturday.

Kentucky has already shown that it can compete and find ways to win difficult games. The Wildcats erased a 17-point deficit to defeat South Carolina, so LSU cannot afford to assume the matchup will be easy simply because of the defensive statistics.

Still, the numbers give LSU a clear path to attack.

For Kiffin and the Tigers, Saturday presents a chance to take advantage of a defense that has struggled to get off the field and keep opponents out of the end zone. The key will be turning those statistical advantages into points.