No. 10 LSU vs. Kentucky: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

Heading into week six of the season, the LSU Tigers find themselves as one of the top-10 teams in the country, but will hit the road for just the second time this year in a critical conference matchup.

They will face off against the surging Kentucky Wildcats, who have two SEC wins already, and will look for another statement win in year one of the Will Stein era.

Here is how to watch the Saturday night matchup between the two teams.

How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) passes against the McNeese Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 10 LSU Tigers 4-1 (1-1 in SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats 4-1 (2-1 in SEC)

No. 10 LSU Tigers 4-1 (1-1 in SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats 4-1 (2-1 in SEC) What: Sixth game of the season for both teams

Sixth game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, October 10, at 6:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, October 10, at 6:00 p.m. CT Where: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)

Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky) TV/Streaming: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Sports Radio Network Radio Announcers: Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter)

Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Wildcats would go 5-7 on the year, finishing conference play 2-6, leading to the program letting go of tenured coach Mark Stoops.

Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Wildcats would go 5-7 on the year, finishing conference play 2-6, leading to the program letting go of tenured coach Mark Stoops. Series History: The Tigers lead the all-time series 39-16, but the two programs have met just three times since 2008.

Meet the Coaches

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein calls for a two-point conversion for the game-winning point during overtime against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Stein, Kentucky: This is the first head coaching job, as prior to his current role, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Oregon since 2023. He played college football at Louisville and is a native of Kentucky.

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and he enters Year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff. He holds a 119-54 all-time head coaching record.

Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: LSU -8.5 (-112), Kentucky +8.5 (-108)

LSU -8.5 (-112), Kentucky +8.5 (-108) Over/Under: 49.5 (O -115, U -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

LSU players listed OUT: TE Trey'Dez Green, LB Whit Weeks, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II

Kentucky players listed OUT : ILB Antwan Smith, ILB Alex Afari Jr., ILB Tavion Wallace, DB Jaden Smith, DB Grant Clayton, OL Aba Selm

ILB Antwan Smith, ILB Alex Afari Jr., ILB Tavion Wallace, DB Jaden Smith, DB Grant Clayton, OL Aba Selm Kentucky players listed QUESTIONABLE : RB Jordan Colbert

RB Jordan Colbert Kentucky Players listed Doubtful: DL Kalen Edwards

What to Know About the Wildcats

The wildcats have benefited from the addition of transfer quarterback Kenny Minchey, who has already thrown for over 1,000 yards on the season. He has been extremely efficient, throwing just one interception on the season.

Defensively, the Wildcats have struggled, allowing 30.3 points and 394.5 yards per game.

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