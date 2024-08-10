Breakout Candidate: LSU EDGE Sai'vion Jones Poised for Big-Time 2024 Campaign
LSU edge rusher Sai'vion Jones is poised for a breakout 2024 campaign with the Tigers as he continues working through a stellar Fall Camp.
Jones, who's been running with the first-team defensive line unit, has pieced together an impressive offseason after building up his body.
He's hovering around 285 pounds heading into the 2024 season, he told reporters on Friday, and is continuing to get more comfortable with the size he's currently at.
With LSU EDGE coach Kevin Peoples working solely with the defensive ends, it's given Jones an opportunity to get more one-on-one time with his position coach ahead of what many expect to be a big-time season this fall.
Jones has worked up his body, polished his technique and lived in the film room to sharpen his skill set as he takes his game to the next level.
Now, it's about putting it all together in 2024 in order to breakout this season for the Tigers.
Jones caught up with the media on Friday afternoon to discuss his offseason:
LSU EDGE Coach Kevin Peoples' Impact, Sharpening Technique:
“We have something called a pass rush track. There’s two different kinds of tracks that you can get offensive lineman to do. So if I want the offensive lineman to turn his shoulders more and get like a make them get high on you. Then I do a speed track, which is six yards behind them. But if I want him to plant his feet and to be able to work as a mess, move, I’ll go four yards behind.”
Physically Ready for Big-Time 2024 Season:
“I feel different. I’m around 283 right now. That was my first time playing at that weight last year. But as time goes on, I feel like I wouldn’t say, I feel lighter, but I definitely feel more accustomed to the weight that I got on right now, and it’s not affecting me as much as it did last year.”
Utilizing LSU's Talented Offensive Line To Get Better:
“It’s been great. Every time [me and Emery Jones match up], we sit after practice and talk about the move that we did and what made us do it. Being able to connect after practice like that, and talk about what moves you did and why he did this, just helps us get better. [Jones is] definitely the best right tackle and we got the best left tackle. It doesn’t get better than that.”
Motivation: Facing Will Campbell and Emery Jones Every Day
“It motivates [the defensive line]. It motivates us because we know that if we can beat them or at least challenge them, then most offensive tackles that we will go against will be, I wouldn’t say a cakewalk, but it’s definitely nothing new or something we haven’t gone against.”
