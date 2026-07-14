Brian Kelly Admits Coordinator Mistakes Doomed His LSU Tenure

As now-former LSU head coach Brian Kelly looks back on his time in Baton Rouge, he couldn’t help but wonder what could have been.

That starts from the very beginning of his tenure with the Tigers, when he was assembling his coaching staff. Kelly’s initial desired staff included now-current-Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, who was his then-defensive coordinator, and his then-offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Both obviously never made the trip to Baton Rouge with Kelly, and instead stayed in South Bend together for one more season before Rees left for Alabama.

Yet, during a recent appearance on “The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast,” Kelly reflected on how not having his two coordinators hurt him.

What Could Have Been

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman greets players during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Oh, I think it means a lot, …” Kelly said of not having Freeman and Rees follow him. “In terms of looking at the things that may have made this process slower than they wanted it to be, was coordinator hires, and I needed to do a better job there. I had to make a change after Year 2 in defense. That’s never a great thing after Year 2 to make a change on defense, and I think the world of Matt House is a great man, and he’s a smart football coach, but it didn’t work.”

Defense was a weakness of the Kelly regime in the first two seasons. The issue was glaring in 2023 as the Tigers finished 81st nationally in scoring defense, allowing 28 points per game, while also ranking 87th in rushing defense and 42nd versus the pass.

But House’s firing wouldn’t be the last coordinator that Kelly let go before his eventual firing.

Following the historic 2023 offense, LSU finished with the No. 1 scoring offense and total offense, averaging 45.5 points and 543.5 yards per game; Joe Sloan couldn’t replicate the success after being elevated to offensive coordinator following the departure of Mike Denbrock.

“And then you know Joe Sloan was handed a tough you know obviously situation, and he was inexperienced in some areas, and he was outstanding in others. But I think, as I look at it, those two that you mentioned, if they were able to make the move, it would have been an easier transition, no doubt.”

It’s obviously easy to point out now where things went wrong. Not being able to bring both of his coordinators with him from Notre Dame obviously hurt Kelly. Yet, it seems like a moot point considering the success both Freeman and Rees have experienced since their decisions.

Rees is now the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, as he’s worked his way up the coaching ranks in the NFL. Meanwhile, Freeman has elevated Notre Dame to being a preseason national championship contender entering his fifth season as Kelly’s successor.

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