Brian Kelly Jokes About 'Old Alabama' Returning: "Is Nick Saban Back?"
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue game planning a for Week 11 SEC clash with the Alabama Crimson Tide slated to make their way to Baton Rouge.
It'll be the first matchup in over 15 years without Nick Saban on the sidelines for the Crimson Tide as the new era of Alabama continues in 2024.
On Tuesday, Kelly was asked about the "old Alabama" and the program "getting back to its old self" while addressing the media.
Kelly's Joking Response:
“What’s that old self look like? What is Nick Saban back? Nick’s on the sideline? He’s everywhere. GameDay, he’s at GameDay too. Did you know that? Oh, my God,” Kelly said. “I’m not sure what the old Alabama (is). They’ve got great personnel. They’re well coached. You know, we certainly know that it’s going to be a great challenge, but that’s the SEC every week. It’s going to be the same. I don’t know that there is a sense that our team can’t, if they’re playing to their best when their best is needed, that they can’t compete and play with anybody.”
Kelly and Co. are fresh off of a catastrophic collapse in College Station last weekend after dropping a Week 9 showdown to the Texas A&M Aggies 38-23.
Now, it's back to the drawing board to take on Alabama with the program eyeing a complete performance in Death Valley on Nov. 9.
“We certainly have to play four quarters,” Kelly said. “And I know that they’re anxious and excited about the opportunity to play at Tiger Stadium and look, and I think I said this in the presser after, you know, you have a 24 hour rule. But it’s easier to have that after a win. The 24 hours after a loss, (it) sticks around a lot longer, and these guys are going to want to play and they can’t wait to play Alabama.”
The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 34-0 victory over the Missouri Tigers in Week 9 with Jalen Milroe and the program dominating another Top 25 foe.
Both programs will have an open date in Week 10 before next weekend showdown in Baton Rouge.
“You’re only as good as your last play, right? And only as good as your last game,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “There are things you make sure that you know you do well, and that’s something that is certainly, there’s some good vibes when it comes to taking the football away defensively.
“They’re hunting it. They’re anticipating a little bit. So a little bit more of an attacking mindset and not so much on their heels and just making every yard count.”
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
