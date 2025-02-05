Brian Kelly, LSU Football Promote Key Staffer to Director of Football Operations Role
The LSU Tigers are set to name Jon Randall Belton as the program's next Director of Football Operations, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Tuesday afternoon.
Belton receives a promotion after serving as LSU's Director of Recruiting since 2022 following a one-year stint as the Director of Scouting.
It's been a meteoric rise for the young football mind with Brian Kelly giving him another promotion during his time in Baton Rouge.
"People around the LSU program view Belton as a rising star and someone who could one day be an athletic director. As LSU’s director of recruiting, he helped secure the nation’s top-ranked transfer portal class this cycle and three straight top-10 high school recruiting classes," Zenitz wrote via X.
In Belton's new role as Director of Football Operations, he will oversee the day-to-day operations for the LSU football team and staff while working closely with LSU general manager Austin Thomas on various projects as it relates to building a championship program, according to the school’s website.
He flourished as LSU's Director of Recruiting after spearheading the Tigers to signing the No. 5 high school class in 2023, No. 7 class in 2024 and No. 8 class in 2025.
Prior to his time in Baton Rouge, Belton served as a regional scout at Virginia for one season as well as a recruiting intern for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, where he played his college football.
Now, the well-respected football mind earns a promotion where he will take on a pivotal role for Kelly's staff heading into a critical 2025 season.
LSU Recruiting Specialist Donovan Tate is set to receive a promotion as well and will look to fill the shoes of Belton as the program's next Director of Recruiting.
The Recent Staff Changes in Baton Rouge:
Kelly and Co. added former Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay on Monday where he will serve in an offensive analyst role, but he wasn't the only hire the Tigers made.
LSU is expected to hire East Carolina General Manager, Noah Joseph, to the staff as a defensive analyst, 247Sports reported on Monday night.
Joseph spent time as the General Manager with the Purdue Boilermakers prior to his time on the East coast with the Pirates.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will bring on Joseph as a defensive analyst where he's had significant experience in the past with the likes of Missouri, Indiana and Rutgers.
Joseph spent two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator with Rutgers as well during his coaching career.
It's the second defensive analyst hire Baker and Co. have made this offseason after also bringing in former Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry.
Lance Guidry: Defensive Analyst Hire
The Louisiana native, and former McNeese State Cowboys standout, is set to join defensive coordinator Blake Baker's group as a defensive analyst this season.
Guidry spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Hurricanes prior to being let go by head coach Mario Cristobal this offseason.
"I want to first thank Coach Guidry for his contributions to the University of Miami," Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said. "In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense. We will move forward and make decisions that provide our players, staff and program the best opportunity to win and develop at the highest level."
There was significant growth defensively by Miami during Guidry's stint in Coral Gables after the Hurricanes improved from 376.5 yards and 26.8 points per game in 2022 prior to Guidry’s arrival to 321.6 yards and 22.8 points per contest in his first season at the helm of the defense.
In his second season leading the defense, it was a different story after struggles down the stretch saw Miami's College Football Playoff hopes diminish after allowing over 325 yards per game in 2024 with nearly 26 points per game.
Now, Kelly and Co. add a veteran mind with Power Four experience as the 53-year-old is set to make his return to Louisiana and head to Baton Rouge.
With over two decades of football knowledge as a coach, Guidry is plugged in when it comes to Louisiana with relationships across the Bayou State.
The LSU Coaching Staff:
- Head Coach: Brian Kelly
- Co-Offensive Coordinators: Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton
- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker
- Quarterbacks Coach: Joe Sloan
- Running Backs Coach: Frank Wilson
- Wide Receivers Coach: Cortez Hankton
- Tight Ends Coach: Alex Atkins
- Offensive Line Coach: Brad Davis
- Defensive Line Coach: Bo Davis
- Edge Rushers Coach: Kevin Peoples
- Secondary Coach: Corey Raymond
- Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen
- Defensive Analyst: Lance Guidry
- Offensive Analyst: Tim Rattay
- Defensive Analyst: Noah Joseph
