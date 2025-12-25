LSU Football Linked to Multiple Prized Transfers Amid Lane Kiffin's Portal Push

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is counting down the days until the NCAA Transfer Portal window opens on Jan. 2 with the program set to be as active as ever under his watch.

Kiffin has been tabbed as college football's "Portal King" where he is preparing to reconstruct the roster in Baton Rouge with a treasure chest full of roster cash to work with in his back pocket.

LSU will be big spenders in the free agent market across the two-week stretch where Kiffin cited the financial alignment in the Bayou State that ultimately assisted in his decision-making process to join the program.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, there are three players that LSU could be linked to with the program already reaching out to a top quarterback's camp.

The Pursuit Begins: Florida QB DJ Lagway

LSU has been linked to multiple quarterbacks that have revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal once it officially opens - notably Florida Gators signal-caller DJ Lagway.

According to 104.5 ESPN, LSU has already reached out to Lagway's representatives to engage in conversation on his future with the Tigers emerging as an option.

LSU is not able to formally speak with Lagway himself until the Transfer Portal window officially opens on Jan. 2.

"LSU has made contact with representatives for former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, LouisianaSports.net has learned. A source made it clear that Lane Kiffin was not ready to accept a commitment until he knew what options are available once the portal window opens," the report wrote.

Lagway put pen to paper with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators as the No. 1 dual-threat signal-caller in America out of high school where he immediately became the starter as a true freshman last fall.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign in 2025 and it was a difficult year for the SEC quarterback after completing 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws the ball before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Names to Watch: Pair of Colorado Wide Receivers

According to Locked On LSU's Matt Moscona, there are two Colorado Buffalo wide receivers that would "make sense" for the LSU Tigers.

No. 1: WR Omarion Miller

Buffaloes wideout Omarion Miller will opt to test the portal market after multiple seasons with Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff in Boulder for his final year of eligibility.

Miller is coming off of his junior campaign with Sanders and Co. where he logged 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns - even in the midst of the Buffaloes’ significant offensive struggles across the season.

The production came in 11 games played where he led the Big 12 in yards per catch at 18.0 and was the only Colorado receiver with over 40 receptions in 2025.

Now, the former LSU Tigers commit - and Louisiana native - is back on the market. Could LSU get involved here?

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

No. 2: WR Drelon Miller

The talented wideout signed with Colorado in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he compiled 20 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown this past season as a sophomore.

During his freshman campaign in 2024, Miller caught 32 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns where he emerged as a deep threat for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

But he's now revealed intentions of testing the Transfer Portal market where he will surely be a name to watch among SEC schools.

LSU was a finalist in his recruitment two years ago. Will Kiffin and Co. look to get in on the action this time around where he'll be a prized prospect to keep tabs on?

