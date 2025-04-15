Brian Kelly Opens Up On Passing of Former LSU Football Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through the final week of Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the program taking the practice fields on Tuesday.
The initial media schedule had players slated to field questions following practice, but in the wake of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy's passing, Kelly took the podium.
Kelly detailed his relationship with Lacy and the way his LSU teammates will remember him.
“Unfortunately in my career, this is not the first time that this has happened,” Kelly said. “Mental health is one of the facets of player development that you’re working with in my field.
"And, unfortunately, it’s happened before, and I never take a situation like this as one that could never happen. You’re always on guard for it.
“Kyren was a bright star. He had an incredible personality. I’ll remember him as somebody that had a love for the game, a love for being a Tiger and was a guy that played with great emotion.
"When you think of Kyren, you’re going to smile most of the time because of the way he handled himself. He was a guy that was full of energy. And I think a lot of his teammates will remember him that way as well.”
Lacy was found dead late on Saturday night in an apparent suicide in Houston (Tex.) at the age of 24.
“Deputies said Lacy refused to stop and was chased for several miles before crashing,” WBRZ’s Logan Cullop wrote.
“A report from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says that when deputies walked up to Lacy’s vehicle to take him into custody, they didn’t realize he shot himself during the pursuit and before the crash.”
In 2024, Lacy took on starting wide receiver duties for the Bayou Bengals where he led the Tigers in receiving touchdowns (9), while being second on the team in catches (58) and receiving yards (866).
The star wideout wrapped up his college career with 162 receptions for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.
