Brian Kelly Provides Final Update Ahead of New Mexico Matchup

Brian Kelly addressed the media one final time before LSU takes on the New Mexico Lobos Saturday night in Death Valley. The Tigers’ decision-maker hit on a few key subjects as we inch closer to game day.

With Kayshon Boutte unavailable against the Lobos, it opens opportunities for a few other receivers in this deep wideout room. Kelly also provided a few rotational updates.

Here are some takeaways from Thursday evening’s presser:

Wide Receiver Rotation

Look for the sophomore trio of Malik Nabers, Jack Bech and Brian Thomas Jr. to shine bright Saturday. Along with the youngsters, Kelly hinted that Louisiana transfer Kyren Lacy will get some major run against the Lobos as well.

“Jack Bech will be in the slot position,” Kelly said on Thursday. “You’ll see Kyren Lacy in the boundary quite a bit.”

We all know what we’re getting from Jaray Jenkins, so it goes without mentioning that Mr. Reliable will be getting his fair share of receptions, but the other guys are surely going to get significant snaps under their belt.

As Boutte tends to a personal matter, it’s safe to say LSU has the weapons to hold it down while he’s gone. This program has been looking forward to getting Bech more involved, and with Boutte out of the rotation, it certainly opens up more chances for the sophomore.

“I think, quite frankly, as coaches, and it starts with me, we've got to get him more involved,” Kelly said of Bech. “And you're gonna see that that's going to begin to take place this weekend.”

Offensive Line Rotation Remains the Same

LSU will roll out the same starters as last weekend against Mississippi State which includes both true freshmen Emery Jones and Will Campbell.

LT Will Campbell

LG Garrett Dellinger

C Charles Turner

RG Miles Frazier

RT Emery Jones

Kelly also expects playing time from Tre’Mond Shorts and Anthony Bradford as well. This squad has been pleased with their depth up front, but figuring out rotations will be of the utmost importance as SEC play ramps up.

What to expect from the New Mexico defense

The Lobos’ defense gives a variation of looks and this LSU offense will game plan accordingly. When it comes to different fronts, the young offensive line the Tigers are rolling out will need to be prepared, but Kelly is confident in his group.

“They’re a little bit more man coverage as well,” Kelly said. “ There are some varieties that are different there is no doubt. Where they become similar is the three-down versions and how those protections need to be implemented.”

LSU enters this matchup as a heavy favorite for good reason. With offensive firepower that will overmatch New Mexico’s defense, the Tigers should get the chance to work in a number of rotations.

Giving the young offensive line a chance to gel in-game is key, and as they get a feel for different fronts, the experience will go a long way come the more rigorous side of SEC play.