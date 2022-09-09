Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of Southern Matchup

Brian Kelly provided his final press conference ahead of the Tigers’ matchup against the Southern Jaguars. The LSU decision-maker hit on a few key questions surrounding this program as we get closer and closer to Saturday’s home opener.

There remains uncertainty with offensive line rotations, but Kelly provided key details on how each will be used going forward. Another piece to the puzzle will be how Malik Nabers is used on special teams.

Here are a few takeaways from Kelly’s Thursday press conference:

Defensive Line Depth, Emergence of Mekhi Wingo

The LSU defensive line took a hit Sunday night when Maason Smith suffered a torn ACL, but this team is having a “next man up” approach to the situation. Grieving for Smith, who is arguably the top player at his position, they understand they have to play for their brother.

We saw Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo step up when thrown into the fire and make plays in a big way. Coming up with the fumble recovery to set up the Tigers’ 99-yard drive in the final minute, the All-SEC freshman team member will now have some big shoes to fill this season.

Two other names to monitor will be Jacobian Guillory and Bryce Langston to help make an impact. Luckily for the Tigers, this position group is one who can get production from a myriad of guys, but losing Smith certainly puts a damper in production.

Kelly spoke on the “next man up” approach and the emergence of Wingo.

Trust in Malik Nabers

The Tigers’ special teams woes were a major takeaway following the season opening loss to Florida State. Two muffed punts. A blocked field goal. A blocked extra point. There is no other way to put it other than this group didn’t show up Sunday night.

Sophomore WR Malik Nabers, who also serves the role as LSU’s return specialist, struggled in the season opener, but Kelly’s confidence in him never wavered. In fact, Kelly’s confidence in his entire unit is real.

Kelly spoke on his overall feelings towards his team. Believing in his guys and their ability to step up when called upon has him prepared to flip the script and move on to their home opener.

Offensive Line Rotations, Up-Tempo Scheme

The Tigers saw true freshman Will Campbell take significant snaps in his first true start for LSU, but they’ll need to get more out of their other guys the rest of this year. Campbell held his own for a youngster, but as this offensive scheme goes more up-tempo, Kelly detailed they will be looking to use their depth.

Saturday’s matchup will give LSU the chance to dive into their bag of tricks and try fresh rotations in an in-game situation. Though this team cannot take Southern lightly, it will certainly give them the chance to experiment.

Kelly harped on how he plans to use his offensive linemen and the “warrior” Campbell proved to be in the trenches Sunday night.