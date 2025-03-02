Brian Kelly Provides Latest Status Update on Quarterback Colin Hurley
LSU quarterback Colin Hurley was involved in a car crash near the the gates of LSU's campus in early January with the youngster continuing rehabilitation following the incident.
Hurley, who just wrapped up his true freshman campaign for the Tigers after taking a redshirt year, was found breathing, but "unresponsive" on Jan. 16.
WBRZ reported that "Hurley's Dodge Charger crashed into a tree at South Quad Drive and Highland Road, near the south gates of LSU's campus."
"Officials said Hurley was unresponsive but breathing. A crash report said firefighters pulled Hurley out of his vehicle. He was in and out of consciousness and had a large cut on his face," WBRZ states.
The cause of the accident remains unknown, but impairment was not suspected at the time of the crash.
Following the incident, Hurley's family provided a statement:
"Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Health and the many Tiger Fans for their care and compassion," Hurley's family said. "Colin is resting and is stable while more tests and care are being administered. We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident."
Then just three weeks after the incident, LSU head coach Brian Kelly provided an update on his young signal-caller:
"Because of his age, we've left a lot of that up to the family. I've been there to see him on a number of occasions. Progress is real, he is back in Jacksonville and reports in talking to his dad yesterday were really positive. Again, this is another scenario where there's a recovery process for him. I think everybody's optimistic," Kelly said during a press conference.
"We're all looking at Colin and it's a day to day situation. In talking to his dad, there's really good progress. I think we're all looking at this from a similar perspective is that we're hoping for the best but don't have a certain timetable on when he might be back."
In a recent interview with The Advocate, Kelly provided his second update on Hurley:
"It's uncertain if redshirt-freshman quarterback Colin Hurley will return for spring practice," The Advocate wrote. "Hurley is still at Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, Kelly said, after suffering undisclosed injuries in a January car crash."
LSU will begin Spring Camp on March 8th with returning starter Garrett Nussmeier on roster alongside Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren. LSU will also have running back turned quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson ready.
The Tigers will be with three scholarship quarterbacks for the time being until Hurley recovers following the accident.
LSU also went out and added preferred walk-on quarterback, Emile Picarella, on National Signing Day after making things official with the program.
The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab signal-caller will join LSU's 2025 roster this summer as a preferred walk-on to begin his college career.
The three-star quarterback elected to bypass on offers to other programs in order to stay home and suit up in the purple and gold this upcoming season.
Picarella is rated at the No. 40 overall player in Louisiana after shining as a junior for his prep squad in 2023.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder tossed for over 2,300 yards and 34 touchdowns during his junior campaign with scouts beginning to take notice of his talents.
Now, he'll stay home and join the LSU Tigers for the 2025 season.
