Brian Kelly Reveals LSU Football's Offensive Line Plan for Texas A&M Aggies Matchup
Brian Kelly and the No. 20 ranked LSU Tigers will take the field in Death Valley on Saturday night for a matchup against No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies.
The stage is set once again for the Bayou Bengals with the program eyeing a bounce back win in Week 9 after suffering the program's second loss of the season this past weekend.
In the loss, LSU saw starting left tackle Tyree Adams go down with an ankle injury that will sideline him against the Texas A&M Aggies this Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
With Adams out, what's the plan for Kelly and Co. along the offensive line?
“(Adams) will be out this week,” Kelly said on Monday. “DJ Chester will be over there. He is our most experienced guy.
“We will give (true freshman) Carius Curne some reps out there as well and see how it goes during the week.”
Once Adams exited Saturday against Vanderbilt, it was DJ Chester that filled in for the remainder of the game, but Kelly feels five-star true freshman can contribute in one way or another. He prefers experience in this one.
“To throw a true freshman in there … I don’t want to put him in that situation,” Kelly said. “I can see him playing, but I prefer to play a guy who has a lot of experience at that position.”
What led to Kelly's decision to likely role out a starting lineup of LT DJ Chester, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis?
“That is the best fit for us for the five guys we are going to put out there,” Kelly said. “Moving (right guard Josh Thompson) over there (from right guard) is not going to do it for us. DJ has played a full game there at tackle already this year (Florida), and he played the entire game against Vanderbilt other than the first 12 plays.
“He had one stumble where his foot got caught on the ground on the turf and we had a sack given up, but by and large, he did what was expected of him. I have confidence he can go out there and do the job.”
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT from Tiger Stadium with all eyes set to be on the pivotal Top-25 showdown in Baton Rouge.
