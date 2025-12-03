LSU Football's Top Commit Not Expected to Sign Amid Changes to Lane Kiffin's Staff
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown is not expected to put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period, according to On3 Sports.
Brown, the top-ranked athlete in America, made the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals securing the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.
For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder out of the the Bayou State, it ultimately became a battle between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch with the hometown school winning out.
Following the news of Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge, there was buzz that Brown could flip his commitment elsewhere with the Texas A&M Aggies upping the ante.
But the top-ranked prospect in America appeared to be dialed in with the hometown Tigers despite Texas A&M and others looking for a flip.
"Lamar Brown and his camp were talking to Texas A&M and other programs even before Brian Kelly got fired, but that certainly doesn't mean he's anywhere close to flipping - but that was one where he was having some dialogue," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.
"I think he always envisioned himself as a Tiger... It's about wanting to see who LSU gets in there and if it's a guy they like - if some of these assistant coaches are back."
Now, with potential shakeup to the staff in Baton Rouge, Brown's signature with the LSU Tigers is in jeopardy.
Sources tell LSU Tigers On SI that Brown will wait to see how the staff comes together and will delay the decision - as Rivals reported first on Tuesday night.
Brown's primary recruiter, Frank Wilson, has not yet been confirmed to return on Lane Kiffin's staff - where it's causing a delay in the five-star's decision, among other factors such as his position coach.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment," Brown said after his commitment.
Now, Brown will sit in wait and see mode as Kiffin fills out his staff where the No. 1 prospect in America evaluates his future in Baton Rouge - remaining committed along the way.
