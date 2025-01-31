Brian Kelly's New Hire: LSU Football Adds NIL Specialist to the 2025 Staff
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are set to hire Baylor's Keava Soil-Cormier to the 2025 staff in an NIL-related role within the athletic department, 247Sports Matt Zenitz reported on Thursday night.
Soil-Cormier previously worked on the LSU staff as the Assistant Director of Recruiting Operations for the football program.
The fast-rising football mind was a member of the LSU staff in 2019 during the program's historic National Championship season led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, among other stars.
Now, after a stint with the Baylor Bears where she joined the program in 2022 as the Associate AD for Player Personnel, Soil-Cormier will return back to Baton Rouge.
Prior to heading to Waco (Tex.), Soil-Cormier spent eight seasons on the LSU Football staff.
What is LSU getting in the football mind of hers? A look into the Baylor bio:
Soil-Cormier's Resumé:
According to Baylor's staff directory: "Soil-Cormier served Baylor Athletics as the Associate AD for NIL Administration & Pro Relations within the football program. She was elevated to that role in June 2024.
"Soil-Cormier joined the Baylor staff in January 2022 as the Associate AD for Player Personnel after eight seasons with LSU.
"Soil-Cormier is charged with roster management, maintaining Baylor’s recruiting board, and identifying players from across the region as potential prospects. She also serves as the NFL Pro Liaison.
"Prior to Baylor, she served as the Assistant Director of Recruiting Operations at LSU where she organized and oversaw all special events associated with football. During this tenure, in 2019, Soil-Cormier aided LSU as they won the SEC Championship, the College Football Playoff, and the 2019 NCAA Football National Championship.
"A native of Lafayette, La., Soil-Cormier earned her bachelor’s degree from LSU in 2011 and her Juris Doctorate Degree from LSU Law School in 2014. Keava is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc."
Soil-Cormier is the third staff hire Kelly and Co. have made this week after the program added former Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins to the staff on Wednesday along with former Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry.
The New Hires: Alex Atkins and Lance Guidry
Alex Atkins: Tight Ends Coach and Run-Game Coordinator
LSU has officially come to a deal with former Florida State offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, Alex Atkins, for a role on Kelly's 2025 staff.
The interest was initially reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports on Wednesday morning with the two sides ultimately coming to an agreement on Wednesday afternoon.
Across the last three seasons, Atkins has been on the staff at Florida State as an offensive line coach and the offensive coordinator prior to being let go from Mike Norvell's staff in November of 2024.
Norvell made changes to both the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator roles amidst a challenging 2024 season.
Now, with Atkins on the market, Kelly has landed the talented football mind that has also proven to be an ace on the recruiting trail.
A source informed LSU Tigers On SI that Atkins' role would be as the tight ends coach and run-game coordinator. The Baton Rouge Advocate first reported the role.
LSU saw 2024 tight ends coach Slade Nagle depart Baton Rouge in December after accepting a job as the offensive coordinator for the Houston Cougars. He reunites with former Tulane head coach Willie Fritz after the two worked together in New Orleans (La.) previously.
Now, LSU has found his replacement with Atkins set to head to the Bayou State. A deal was agreed upon on Wednesday for Atkins to become the next tight ends coach and run-game coordinator.
LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton currently works as co-offensive coordinator and the passing-game coordinator for the Tigers.
Lance Guidry: Defensive Analyst
The Louisiana native, and former McNeese State Cowboys standout, is set to join defensive coordinator Blake Baker's group as a defensive analyst this season.
Guidry spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Hurricanes prior to being let go by head coach Mario Cristobal this offseason.
"I want to first thank Coach Guidry for his contributions to the University of Miami," Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said. "In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense. We will move forward and make decisions that provide our players, staff and program the best opportunity to win and develop at the highest level."
There was significant growth defensively by Miami during Guidry's stint in Coral Gables after the Hurricanes improved from 376.5 yards and 26.8 points per game in 2022 prior to Guidry’s arrival to 321.6 yards and 22.8 points per contest in his first season at the helm of the defense.
In his second season leading the defense, it was a different story after struggles down the stretch saw Miami's College Football Playoff hopes diminish after allowing over 325 yards per game in 2024 with nearly 26 points per game.
Now, Kelly and Co. add a veteran mind with Power Four experience as the 53-year-old is set to make his return to Louisiana and head to Baton Rouge.
With over two decades of football knowledge as a coach, Guidry is plugged in when it comes to Louisiana with relationships across the Bayou State.
He has coaching experience at McNeese State, Miami (Ohio), Western Kentucky, Southeastern Louisiana, Florida Atlantic, Marshall and most recently Miami.
The LSU Coaching Staff:
- Head Coach: Brian Kelly
- Co-Offensive Coordinators: Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton
- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker
- Quarterbacks Coach: Joe Sloan
- Running Backs Coach: Frank Wilson
- Wide Receivers Coach: Cortez Hankton
- Tight Ends Coach: Alex Atkins
- Offensive Line Coach: Brad Davis
- Defensive Line Coach: Bo Davis
- Edge Rushers Coach: Kevin Peoples
- Secondary Coach: Corey Raymond
- Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen
- Defensive Analyst: Lance Guidry
More LSU News:
