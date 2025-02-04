Brian Kelly's New Hire: LSU Football Set to Add Coveted Piece to 2025 Staff
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue making changes to the 2025 coaching staff with the program putting the final touches ahead of next month's Spring Camp.
Kelly and Co. added former Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay on Monday where he will serve in an offensive analyst role, but he wasn't the only hire the Tigers made.
LSU is expected to hire East Carolina General Manager, Noah Joseph, to the staff as a defensive analyst, 247Sports reported on Monday night.
Joseph spent time as the General Manager with the Purdue Boilermakers prior to his time on the East coast with the Pirates.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will bring on Joseph as a defensive analyst where he's had significant experience in the past with the likes of Missouri, Indiana and Rutgers.
Joseph spent two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator with Rutgers as well during his coaching career.
It's the second defensive analyst hire Baker and Co. have made this offseason after also bringing in former Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry.
Lance Guidry: Defensive Analyst Hire
The Louisiana native, and former McNeese State Cowboys standout, is set to join defensive coordinator Blake Baker's group as a defensive analyst this season.
Guidry spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Hurricanes prior to being let go by head coach Mario Cristobal this offseason.
"I want to first thank Coach Guidry for his contributions to the University of Miami," Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said. "In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense. We will move forward and make decisions that provide our players, staff and program the best opportunity to win and develop at the highest level."
There was significant growth defensively by Miami during Guidry's stint in Coral Gables after the Hurricanes improved from 376.5 yards and 26.8 points per game in 2022 prior to Guidry’s arrival to 321.6 yards and 22.8 points per contest in his first season at the helm of the defense.
In his second season leading the defense, it was a different story after struggles down the stretch saw Miami's College Football Playoff hopes diminish after allowing over 325 yards per game in 2024 with nearly 26 points per game.
Now, Kelly and Co. add a veteran mind with Power Four experience as the 53-year-old is set to make his return to Louisiana and head to Baton Rouge.
With over two decades of football knowledge as a coach, Guidry is plugged in when it comes to Louisiana with relationships across the Bayou State.
Monday's Offensive Hire: Analyst Tim Rattay
LSU is targeting former Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay to join the staff in Baton Rouge as an offensive analyst. The Baton Rouge Advocate first reported the move.
The former Louisiana Tech and NFL quarterback worked as the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach from 2020-24. He has history with Sloan during their time with Louisiana Tech.
Learn More About Rattay:
Rattay has spent time coaching both the collegiate and professional level. Now, he moves to an analyst role where he can help assist the LSU offensive unit in 2025.
• "Tim Rattay joined the Oklahoma State football staff as quarterbacks coach in January of 2020. Prior to that he coached quarterbacks for the Washington Redskins in 2019 after spending the previous six seasons at Louisiana Tech.
• He broke into coaching in 2011 with the Las Vegas Locomotives of the United Football League and in his two seasons there, the Locomotives went 7-1 with their only loss coming against in the 2011 UFL championship game.
• At the college level, Rattay coached receivers at Louisiana Tech from 2013-15 and shifted into the role of quarterbacks coach from 2016-18. In Rattay’s six seasons in Ruston, the Bulldogs went 46-33, won two Conference USA West Division titles and were 5-0 in bowl games.
• In 2016, Rattay coached Ryan Higgins, who finished the season with 329 completions for 4,617 yards and 41 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. Higgins was honored as the Conference USA Most Valuable Player that season.
• Rattay helped develop quarterback J’Mar Smith at Louisiana Tech. Smith went on to become the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.
• In his lone season with the Redskins, quarterbacks Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins Jr. combined to pass for more than 3,000 yards."
The LSU Coaching Staff:
- Head Coach: Brian Kelly
- Co-Offensive Coordinators: Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton
- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker
- Quarterbacks Coach: Joe Sloan
- Running Backs Coach: Frank Wilson
- Wide Receivers Coach: Cortez Hankton
- Tight Ends Coach: Alex Atkins
- Offensive Line Coach: Brad Davis
- Defensive Line Coach: Bo Davis
- Edge Rushers Coach: Kevin Peoples
- Secondary Coach: Corey Raymond
- Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen
- Defensive Analyst: Lance Guidry
- Offensive Analyst: Tim Rattay
- Defensive Analyst: Noah Joseph
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.