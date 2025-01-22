Brian Kelly's Staff Departures: Which LSU Football Staffers Are Heading Elsewhere?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have a different look in 2025 with a combination of new players on the roster along with a different support staff.
Kelly and Co. have tweaked the coaching staff in a few ways this month with multiple members revealing they will be heading elsewhere for the 2025 season.
After a 9-4 season in Baton Rouge, there was always going to be changes behind the scenes with multiple moves coming to light in recent weeks.
From coaches departing for other opportunities to Kelly "letting go" of others, it's been a mix of staffers heading elsewhere.
LSU has seen seven pieces of the staff head elsewhere in 2025.
The Staff Departures:
- JaCoby Stevens: Recruiting Specialist
- Paul Turner: Offensive Analyst
- Nick Brossette: Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach
- Bob Diaco: Senior Defensive Analyst
- Slade Nagle: Tight Ends/Special Teams Coordinator
- Kanan Ray: Offensive Analyst
- Matt Frakes: Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Nutrition
The Critical Loss: Senior Defensive Analyst Bob Diaco
Senior defensive analyst Bob Diaco has accepted a gig on Bill Belichick's North Carolina coaching staff where he will serve the role as linebackers coach.
He worked primarily with the special teams unit this season after carving out an integral role on Kelly's staff in Baton Rouge.
Diaco, the winner of the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in 2012, joined the LSU staff in the spring of 2023 as a senior defensive analyst for the Tigers.
He served in that capacity until August when he took over as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers for the remainder of the season.
Diaco returned to his original role with the Tigers in the spring of 2024 and once again holds the title of senior defensive analyst.
Diaco is a former head coach at Connecticut and reunited with LSU head coach Brian Kelly for the fourth time of his coaching career when he joined the Tiger coaching staff in the spring of 2023.
Prior to arriving at LSU, Diaco coached the defensive line for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL for two seasons.
A native of Cedar Grove, N.J., Diaco previously served on Kelly’s staff at Central Michigan (2005), Cincinnati (2009) and Notre Dame (2010-13).
In 2005 at Central Michigan, Diaco was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Chippewas who went 6-5 and had only the second winning season for the school in over a decade.
After two years coaching linebackers and special teams at Virginia, Diaco rejoined Kelly in 2009 at Cincinnati, helping the Bearcats to a 12-0 mark during the regular season and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.
From 2010 to 2013, Diaco was regarded as one of the nation’s top defensive coordinators during his time at Notre Dame when he led the Irish defense under Kelly.
At Notre Dame, Diaco helped lead the Irish to multiple bowl appearances, including the 2012 national championship game, while also being named the winner of the Broyles Award (nation’s top assistant coach) in 2012 and a semifinalist in 2011.
In addition to his defensive coordinator role, Diaco also held the title of assistant head coach in 2012 and 2013.
Now, he'll head to Chapel Hill to join Belichick's squad as the linebackers coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.