How LSU's New 3-Star CB Commit Fits Schematically on Defense

Lane Kiffin and LSU made waves by landing four commits in a 24-hour period, with one being a high-caliber contributor on each side of the ball.

Markez Davis, a native of Opelousas, La. chose LSU over power four schools such as Mississippi State, Houston, Texas Tech and Iowa State. He's the 15th ranked player in Louisiana in the 2027 class and the 28th ranked athlete in the country, according to 247Sports.

"I decided to shut [my recruitment] down because being home is a dream come true," Davis told Geaux247. "As a young kid, I always dreamed to be playing on the next level at LSU, at Louisiana State University."

Davis plays both wide receiver and cornerback in high school but could slot in at cornerback once he gets to Baton Rouge.

How Davis fits with LSU

LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane celebrates after a play against Arkansas in 2025 | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Defensive backs coach Corey Raymond can make anyone a star, and it looks like Davis will be able to make an impact in Raymond's group.

One of Davis' biggest assets once he gets to LSU and becomes a full-time cornerback is his hands.

Many collegiate cornerbacks have experience at wide receiver, and Davis has been a standout. In 2025, he was a Louisiana Football Coaches Association 3A all-state honorable mention at WR as a junior.

His natural athleticism doesn't stop there, though. He has track experience, becoming a regional qualifier in the 400 meter with times of 51.14 and 51.70.

Davis also is a talented basketball player, scoring over 1,000 points this past season. His hoops background also helps show off his jump-ball ability on the football field.

It's clear that Davis possesses some rare athleticism, which could allow him to eventually carve out a niche with the Tigers once he arrives to campus.

Davis is a talent that LSU got before other SEC schools really saw what he is worth. He might not be a starter within the first few games of his freshman season, but if he stays and develops with Raymond, he can be a solid contributor and impact player.

He is going to be able to cover all parts of the field and become a ballhawk. His experience playing multiple sports will benefit him through being more physically developed in all parts of his body, allowing for an easier transition into collegiate football.

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