Why 4-Star WR Cade Cooper Chose the LSU Tigers

LSU seems to be on a recruiting roll this weekend, with four new class of 2027 commits joining Lane Kiffin and the Tigers.

The most recent commitment was topped off by four-star wide receiver Cade Cooper, who's ranked as the No. 37 wide receiver and No. 10 player in the state of Pennsylvania.

Cooper is the second wide receiver in the class of 2027 to call Baton Rouge home, adding to the offensive position depth, and exactly what attracted Cooper to the Tigers.

Choosing LSU

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker (12) motions during the first half against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Cooper was a sought-after recruit coming from Malvern Prep High School in Pennsylvania, with offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Penn State, Notre Dame and many more. Nearing the end of his recruiting cycle, his anticipated decision was between LSU and SEC rival Ole Miss.

But LSU kicked it into high gear for Cooper's official visit on June 5, making sure the four-star recruit knew the exact perks of joining the Bayou Bengals. The offensive strategies and opportunities that were served to Cooper on a silver platter just happened to be the selling point for his decision.

Cooper is aware of joining a roster with 13 wide receivers, and coming in with another in his class. He's also aware of the fair-share game that LSU plays with its receivers.

"The offensive style fits for having a lot of different great receivers. They get the ball out and they definitely spread the ball around with their receivers," Cooper told Geaux247.

Cooper learned this firsthand during the final push of his commitment last weekend, having conversations with coaches about how the offense spreads the ball around to receivers, making use of all the talent they have, and allowing for multiple receivers to have high yardage.

That's an important tactic LSU follows when recruiting, having open conversations about the athlete's spot in the program, allowing them to hear exactly what they're walking into.

A Good Fit

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) makes a catch for a first down in front of Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown (2) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Now that he's made it official with the Tigers, Cooper gets to be a part of the offense he praised in recruiting. And he fits right in.

He'll be able to add to the wide receiver depth room with his known ability to locate the ball above smaller defensive backs in jump-ball situations with his 6'3 height. That advantage labels him as a reliable option as a red zone receiver and the classic outside receiver position.

As a young, fast, athletic wide receiver, Cooper is looking to have a successful career in Baton Rouge on the offense that he's been searching for.

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