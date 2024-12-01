Brian Kelly's Thoughts: Breaking Down What Went Right for LSU Football in Week 14

#LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier responded the way Tiger fans would’ve hoped for in the final two games of the year.



Week 13: 28/37, 332 yards + 1 TD

Week 14: 22/31, 277 yards + 3 TD



Battled through injury to handle business.



Just a gritty way to end the regular season for LSU’s QB1. pic.twitter.com/CfgEwUz6hW