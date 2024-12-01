Brian Kelly's Thoughts: Breaking Down What Went Right for LSU Football in Week 14
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers pieced together arguably their most complete performance of the season on Saturday night in a 37-17 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Bayou Bengals handled business in all three phases of the game with the program ultimately capturing a win in the regular season finale.
For Kelly, he's "keeping receipts" on all the doubters from this season.
It's no secret 8-4 is not the standard in Baton Rouge, but Kelly was candid about the future of the program and where LSU can go after ending the year on a positive note.
Brian Kelly's Thoughts: Week 14 Edition
The Grit of the Tigers:
"Well, I'm proud of my team. The last two weeks, they listened to the narratives out there that they were not excited to play for anything, that the season was over, and they simply went out and played inspired football. The last two weeks, they put consistent performances together, and we are really proud of their performance.
"They played well against Vanderbilt, and they played well against Oklahoma, two teams that beat a team in Alabama that we lost to. So, I am just really proud of our football team, and I am proud of the way they prepared this week. And you know, this team, over three years, is 19-2 at home. So, whatever camp you want to jump into, go right ahead. We had five freshmen and two sophomores on defense today playing their tails off.
"Again, we are taking receipts, and we will see you at the national championship. This team is building. We are excited about them, and we are really proud of them."
Garrett Nussmeier's Fearlessness
"Grit and toughness. Look, what you want as a coach is you want them to resemble the traits that you think a championship team should have. And, at times, you've got to have some grit and resolve like when they're talked about in a manner that they have been over the past two or three weeks. You want them to buckle down and bite on their mouth guard and go out there and play.
"And that is what they did. And that is what he did. Listen, that is an easy tap out for most people, right? That is an easy one to say, 'I'm not coming back', but that is the kind of player and that is the kind of competitor he is."
Chris Hilton's Bounce Back Game
"I think we have talked about this all year. The deep threat has been missing from our offense and it has been difficult. Teams have sat down on us. Teams have made it difficult for us because we have not had that vertical threat. He was out eight weeks, and it takes a while to get back into rhythm. We either missed him on overthrows, or the timing was not quite where it needed to be.
"It normally takes about four weeks to kind of get that (rhythm). That is why you have preseason camp, and he missed all that time. I am happy for him. He got the game ball, and he made two big plays. That is part of the offense that we were missing, and we needed desperately.
"When you can push the ball down the field and have the other options that we have within our offensive structure, it allows you to run the football, it allows you to have that intermediate passing game, and then the vertical stretch. It was huge for us, so we are happy to see that for Chris."
