Brian Kelly's Thoughts: Breaking Down What Went Wrong Against Alabama
Brian Kelly and the LSU program suffered their third loss of the season after falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide 42-13 on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
In an abysmal performance on both sides of the ball, the Bayou Bengals will go back to the drawing boarrd to dissect what went wrong and how the program can put it behind them.
For now, Kelly and Co. are "disappointed" in the result and the fashion it came in.
Kelly addressed the media where he provided his initial reaction to the 42-13 Week 11 loss:
Kelly's Thoughts:
Brian Kelly's Initial Takeaways
"I will begin by saying what we thought would be an exciting evening turned out to be a disappointing evening. I told my team I was certainly excited coming into the game about their preparation and the way that they thought about this game, what they needed to do physically, mentally and all the things that we talked about. I was excited about their preparation. They were ready to play.
"I take ownership of not getting our guys in the right position tonight, and we just did not make the best of the opportunities that we had. There were certainly a lot of things that did not go right tonight with not being able to get off of the field on third down, turning the ball over on offense, and it just seemed there were at times some key things in the game that didn't go our way.
"It was one of those nights where you look at it and in its totality. Take nothing away from Alabama, they played very well, but we are dealing with a second loss now in the SEC, and we are on the uphill. We have got to, as coaches, put our guys in a better position to succeed.
"That is the challenge that I have. I own that, and we have got to play cleaner football. We have to get off the field. Those are the two big takeaways for me, in terms of the game itself. There were some untimely things that happened during the game that that weerer critical that really put us back relative to the game itself whether they were timely penalities or third down conversion."
Jalen Milroes Magic Crushes the Tigers
"If you are watching the game, you're like, what did these guys do for two weeks? We have a scheme to stop the quarterback. We did not get that done. So, I take responsibility for it. [Defensive coordinator Blake] Baker is not going to hide from the responsibility, but we also have to put our playerrs in position to take advantage of what they are capable of doing.
"We own it together and we have got to get it fixed. Now, we go into these last three games with the need to win all three and play better football in the month of November."
What's Next for LSU?
"I think everybody asks the same question. We are disappointed. We are disappointed in the way we pereformed. These guys are not like, 'We are out of the playoffs!' They are disappointed and I am disappointed that we did not live up to the standarsd of LSU football. That affects us more than the damn playoffs. When you put on the jersey for LSU, there's a standard of football. Those three letters is a prerequisite and we did not live up to that. That is the disappointment."
