LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: College GameDay Guest Picker Predictions
Nick Saban and the ESPN College GameDay crew will make their way to Baton Rouge this weekend for No. 14 LSU vs. No. 11 Alabama in Week 11.
Saban will make a return to Tiger Stadium this weekend with all eyes set to be on the legendary head coach's analysis for Saturday night.
The stage is set for Saban and Co. with the former Alabama and LSU coach preparing to be the headliner.
After a 17-year tenure with the Crimson Tide, Saban joined the ESPN College GameDay crew and hasn't skipped a beat.
"[Saban] has been phenomenal," College GameDay host Rece Davis said on Oct. 15. "The quickness with which he has adapted to television. He's one of the most gifted communicators I've ever been around. He can explain things and grab your attention in psychological football or he's telling you about his business ventures. He can communicate. Everybody knows this and it's why everyone in the world wants him to come and speak."
"But television and fitting into a group is a different dynamic," Davis said. "Usually for most people, I think it almost takes a full season. For him, he's adapted very quickly. He understands the team, he's a great advocate for the show, he comes up with ideas and he's not shy about expressing his opinion yet he is not overbearing. That guy listens to everybody and takes it into consideration. He's been great and I think probably how quickly he's been great has been the only thing that's surprised me."
College GameDay hasn't been shy about covering the storied rivalry between LSU and Alabama with the crew set to cover the historic matchup once again in 2024.
The History of LSU vs. Alabama on College GameDay:
2023: Tuscaloosa — No. 8 Alabama 42, No. 14 LSU 28
2019: Tuscaloosa — No. 2 LSU 46, No. 3 Alabama 41
2018: Baton Rouge — No. 1 Alabama 29, No. 4 LSU 0
2016: Baton Rouge — No. 1 Alabama 10, No. 15 LSU 0
2015: Tuscaloosa — No. 7 Alabama 30, No. 4 LSU 16
2013: Tuscaloosa — No. 1 Alabama 38, No. 10 LSU 17
2012: Baton Rouge — No. 1 Alabama 21, No. 5 LSU 17
2011: New Orleans — No. 2 Alabama 21, No. 1 LSU 0
2011: Tuscaloosa — No. 1 LSU 9, No. 2 Alabama 6 (OT)
2009: Baton Rouge — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 15 LSU 21 (OT)
2005: Tuscaloosa — No. 5 LSU 16, No. 4 Alabama 13 (OT)
Now, all eyes will be on who the guest picker will be on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
Who will it be? Let's look into a few options.
The Guest Picker Options:
Kim Mulkey: LSU Women's Basketball Head Coach
One of the greatest women's basketball coaches of all-time, Mulkey needs no introduction. She's paved the way for the evolution of the women's game while leading the LSU basketball program to its first National Championship in program history.
Mulkey has been active in the LSU Athletics Department from attending baseball games to gymnastics meets. Now, she'll certainly be a candidate for the guest picker slot for College GameDay on Saturday.
When the GameDay crew went to Columbia, South Carolina earlier this year for the Gamecocks' clash against LSU, it was head coach Dawn Staley who got the nod as the guest picker.
Will Mulkey get the thumbs up this week?
Joe Burrow: Legendary LSU Quarterback
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow cemented his status as the greatest quarterback in LSU history after leading the Tigers to a National Championship victory in 2019 while earning the Heisman Trophy along the way.
Now, a signal-caller for the Cincinnati Bengals, Burrow continues taking the National Football League by storm.
The question here: How could Burrow be the guest picker on Saturday then suit up on Sunday for his organization?
The kicker is the Bengals playing the Thursday Night Football slot against the Batimore Ravens this week; clearing Burrow's schedule for Saturday and Sunday.
Will he get the nod as the guest picker with a "clear" schedule on Saturday?
Paul Skenes: No. 1 Pick in 2023 MLB Draft, Former LSU Pitcher
LSU great Paul Skenes took Baton Rouge by storm during his time with Jay Johnson's squad after propelling the Tigers to a National Championship alongside Dylan Crews and Co.
Now, the former No. 1 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates is carving out a path as one of Major League Baseball's top pitchers.
It's now the offseason for baseball and Skenes hasn't been shy about returning to Baton Rouge and taking in a game day experience.
If he's back in town this weekend, could Skenes be the guest picker on College GameDay?
Lil Wayne: Louisiana Legend
ESPN's College GameDay isn't shy about having returning guest pickers on their show. We've seen Louisiana rapper Lil Wayne be the guest picker once before, and with ties to LSU, he'll certainly be a candidate.
He's fresh off of a performance for his festival in New Orleans where he brought out LSU superstar hooper Flau'Jae Johnson as a guest.
The ties go on and on. Will the crew give him another chance to be the guest picker on Saturday morning?
Andrew Whitworth: LSU and NFL Legend
The LSU alum carved out a path as one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history after a historic 16-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.
He's become an advocate for the LSU program, and after a Hall of Fame career on the field, has become an analyst off the field.
Whitworth cemented his status as a legendary Tiger before an iconic career in the National Football League. Could the ESPN College GameDay crew look in his direction this weekend?
No. 14 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
