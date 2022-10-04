Brian Kelly Talks Conservative Offensive Approach, Sevyn Banks' Status

It’s officially Tennessee week and Brian Kelly has his LSU squad clicking on all cylinders as they look to extend their win streak to five games. The Tigers have looked sharp over the last few weeks, but the Volunteers provide a difficult challenge with their up-tempo offensive scheme.

Kelly addressed the media Monday afternoon where he hit on a number of key subjects regarding his LSU squad. From discussing the passing attack issues to an injury update, the Tigers’ decision-maker gave a few key updates.

Here are a few takeaways from Monday:

Better execution in the first half

Over the last few weeks, LSU has played virtually flawless football in the second half, but that won’t win football games in their next few contests. In order to continue their hot streak, they must come out the gate with a sense of urgency.

“It’s clear this team plays with great heart and fight, but heart and fight will not win games against the opponents we are going to have over the next month or so,” Kelly said. “We have to have better execution, we have to coach better.”

It starts in the passing game with Jayden Daniels. Throwing for 85 yards like he did against Auburn won’t cut it against the Tennessee’s and Alabama’s of the world.

It’s imperative the Tigers get it together with their passing attack to see success this week and Kelly harped on that significantly on Monday. Better execution paired with better coaching is a recipe for success.

Kayshon Boutte’s lack of involvement/Conservative offensive approach

With only 11 receptions for 97 yards and zero touchdowns through five games, Kayshon Boutte still remains the focal point of opposing teams’ scouting reports, getting double teamed on most snaps. As a result of him receiving so much attention, other players on this LSU squad have thrived and it’s been proven true.

“Part of this is building trust with a new quarterback,” Kelly said on Monday. “Obviously we are trying to get him the football. He’s getting a lot of double coverage. We’re still winning, he’s happy that we’re winning… At the end of the day he’s going to continue to play this game at the next level. His numbers won’t dictate where he gets drafted.”

His lack of involvement can partially be due to the Tigers’ conservative offensive approach. Unwilling to take shots down the field, LSU has shown no risk with the ball in their hands.

Going forward, Kelly wants to see his team play a little riskier. Does that mean turn the ball over? No. But he does want to see some trust in their abilities rather than play it safe each time.

“We’re way too conservative right now,” Kelly said. “I don’t want to throw interceptions or turn the ball over. We haven’t thrown any. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but if you’re looking to be aggressive, you’re going to throw an interception because somebody made a great play. You trust that you’re going to throw it in there and we need Jayden [Daniels] to be a little more on that edge and be a little more aggressive.”

Injury Update/Sevyn Banks Status

It was a scary situation Saturday night when LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks went down with injury and was ultimately taken off of the field on a stretcher. Kelly provided an encouraging update on the status of Banks and what the initial diagnosis appears to be.

"The diagnosis is a spinal cord bruise, which puts him similar to Major Burns’ situation, where there was a bruise, nothing else though, no structural issues," Kelly said. "That’s probably going to take 5-6 weeks before we get him back. Now, Major Burns starts running today, he’ll be outside running with us. Next week, he’ll begin football non-contact drills with us. So there will be a similar protocol and procedure provided there’s no setbacks along the way."

Burns has also been sidelined over the last few weeks, but appears to be trending in the right direction. The LSU secondary is clearly lacking depth without two of their top athletes, but shifting Jarrick Bernard-Converse over to safety and returning Joe Foucha has certainly helped their case.