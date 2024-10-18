Brian Kelly Updates the Status of LSU OL Tyree Adams
LSU redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Tyree Adams will be out for the foreseeable future after having surgery for "what would be considered a sports hernia," Brian Kelly said during his Thursday press conference.
Adams worked through most of pregame on Saturday night in preparation for a matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, but suddenly went out after suffering the injury.
"I've never seen it happen in over 30 years," Kelly said. "Guy who took all the reps with the second group and physically in good shape lifting weights, and had this happen in pre game warm ups. It's too bad."
The youngster posted on social media on Wednesday that he underwent a successful surgery and was listed on the Southeastern Conference's Injury Report.
He's the "sixth man," or first one off the bench for the Tigers when needed, but will now be sidelined or the foreseeable future after undergoing the operation.
LSU has worked with a consistent starting lineup of:
LT: Will Campbell
LG Garrett Dellinger
C: DJ Chester
RG: Miles Frazier
RT: Emery Jones
The first player called upon off the bench has been Adams. We saw his number get called during Fall Camp on numerous occasions, but now his season is in doubt after suffering an injury.
LSU will also be without wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. on Saturday night in Fayetteville, Kelly said on Thursday.
In what was initially diagnosed as a "bone bruise," it's had the veteran wideout sidelined since the middle of August.
Now, fast forward to Week 8 at Arkansas, Hilton will remain out for the SEC showdown against the Razorbacks.
"Chris was able to do some individual work," Kelly said on Wednesday. "It's a day-to-day situation so he's still questionable, but we're trending in the right direction there."
Kelly then provided an update on Thursday regarding Hilton's status after ruling him OUT for Week 8.
Last week, Kelly detailed the "unusual" injury and the healing process for Hilton while also detailing how it remains a day-by-day process.
"It's been a complicated injury," Kelly said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "Chris has done everything to get back as quickly as possible. This has been an injury that we've done scans and we've done MRI's. The healing has just been slow.
"If he had the proper healing and was ready to go, he's put in the time and he has the want to to be out there. I want to be clear that everyone should understand that if Chris is able to be out there, he would be out there. This has just been one of those unusual injuries that has taken so much longer to heal than normal. We're going to get him back out there, and when he does, I'm certain that he's going to be a welcomed addition to our offense."
No. 8 LSU returns to action on Saturday night in Fayetteville with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks kicking off at 6 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 13 LSU Stuns No. 9 Ole Miss in 29-26 SEC Thriller
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.