Instant Takeaways: No. 13 LSU Stuns No. 9 Ole Miss in 29-26 SEC Thriller
In a game that will be remembered for decades to come, No. 13 LSU battled back down the stretch to stun No. 9 Ole Miss in a 29-26 overtime victory.
Behind a masterclass final drive of regulation, LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier made it happen down the stretch to lift the Tigers over a Top 10 foe in Death Valley.
Brian Kelly and Co. led for zero seconds of regulation before walking it off in overtime with Kyren Lacy hauling in the game-winning reception.
It'll be a night that's remembered in Baton Rouge for years after Nussmeier propelled the Tigers to a critical victory to remain in the College Football Playoff conversation.
The Instant Takeaways:
Defense Bends, Doesn’t Break
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker arrived in Baton Rouge with a tremendous challenge after taking over one of the worst defenses in America from a season ago. Fast forward to 2024 and he has this unit trending in the right direction.
On Saturday night against Ole Miss, specifically in the second half, Baker dialed up a masterclass game plan. He had his unit bringing the heat while making Rebels signal-caller Jaxson Dart uncomfortable all night.
It was LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson who made the most of his opportunities in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. The second-year Tiger continues catapulting his 2025 NFL Draft status, and after another big-time performance, he’s put the nation on notice.
Swinson ended the night with eight total tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pair of pass breakups. He was sensational alongside his sidekick Sai’vion Jones in forcing pressure in the backfield.
One of the keys to the game for the Bayou Bengals was to pressure Dart, make him uncomfortable and force off-platform throws.
Dart ended the night passing 24-of-42 for 284 yards and 1 touchdown. He was timely in his approach while proving why he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the conference.
The veteran signal-caller went to wideouts Tre Harris and Cayden Lee all night with the pair of receivers totaling 16 receptions for 234 yards on the night.
Harris, who entered the game with an ankle injury, battled through to reel in 7 receptions for 102 yards and a score in Week 7.
Garrett Nussmeier Overcomes Shaky Start
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier entered Saturday night’s SEC showdown as one of the highest-graded quarterbacks in the conference. Early on, it was a struggle from Nussmeier and Co. on offense with missed throws and a lack of separation from the wide receivers.
Fast forward to when the lights were brightest, the redshirt-junior delivered. On the final drive of regulation, Nussmeier converted on a pair of fourth downs with a critical third down conversion in the mix as well.
He went 4/11 with under two minutes remaining, but it was the “NFL throws” that stole the show before connecting with Aaron Anderson for the game-tying touchdown to send the game to overtime.
Nussmeier ended the day passing 22-of-51 for 337 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He finished the night with a 43 percent completion percentage in a rough early outing in Death Valley.
It was clear the Ole Miss pass rush affected Nussmeier at times, but the lack of separation from the receivers was the immediate takeaway.
With LSU entering the matchup with Chris Hilton, CJ Daniels and Kyle Parker, it’s a depleted receiving corps for the Tigers. Nussmeier fell back on Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas to carry the weight at receiver with Mason Taylor also being utilized as a pass catcher.
Lacy tallied 111 yards on 5 receptions with a score while leading the receiving corps down the stretch in Tiger Stadium.
Execution Down the Stretch
When the lights were brightest, LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier made it happen to lift the Bayou Bengals over Ole Miss.
With the program's back against the wall, trailing by a touchdown with under two minutes to go, it was Nussmeier who put the team on his back.
LSU was down to its final play twice with Nussmeier converting on back-to-back fourth downs after connecting with Mason Taylor to keep the drive alive and following it up with a touchdown pass to Aaron Anderson.
It was a game for the ages in Baton Rouge led by Nussmeier at the helm with his receivers getting it done in crunch time.
On the first play in overtime, it was Kyren Lacy who reeled in the touchdown to walk it off in Death Valley.
