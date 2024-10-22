By The Numbers: Where LSU Football Stands Statistically Through Week 8
No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0) will hit the road to College Station for a Week 9 SEC clash against the Texas A&M Aggies with significant postseason implications on the line.
For Brian Kelly and the Tigers, they're clicking on all cylinders heading into the matchup this weekend after back-to-back SEC wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas.
The program is finding "complementary football" with production on both sides of the ball.
Kelly gave credit to LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker for the work he's done to build up the Tigers' defense through seven games with the unit trending in the right direction.
"Clearly, there's a connection there through belief, trust and the ability to build relationships with the players that fosters that," Kelly said. "Relationships require time and Blake puts in the time with them. He's around the building all the time, during the summer he's around here. He takes to build the relationships with the players. "You can't just show up on Saturday and go 'hey I'd like you to do these things for me.' It's the time he puts in and because of that he's built really good relationships and he's doing it on trust."
Now, both sides of the ball are hitting their stride with the numbers proving that.
A look into where LSU ranks among the talented programs in the Southeastern Conference:
Numbers on Offense:
Scoring Offense: 34.1 points per game (5th in SEC)
Rushing Offense: 123.3 yards per game (15th in SEC)
Passing Offense: 337.0 per game (2nd in SEC)
Total Offense: 450.7 yards per game (5th in SEC)
Third Down Conversions: 49.45 percent (3rd in SEC)
Red-Zone Touchdown Conversions: 63.64 percent (11th in SEC)
Numbers on Defense:
Scoring Defense: 20.6 points per game (9th in SEC)
Rushing Defense: 114.86 yards per game (9th in SEC)
Passing Defense: 243.7 per game (15th in SEC)
Total Defense: 358.6 yards per game (14th in SEC)
Opponent Third Down Conversions: 39.56 percent (13th in SEC)
Opponent Red-Zone Touchdown Conversions: 47.37 percent (6th in SEC)
The Individual Numbers:
- LSU linebacker Whit Weeks currently leads the Southeastern Conference in total tackles with 69 on the season.
- LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier currently leads the Southeastern Conference in touchdown passes with 18 on the season despite not throwing one on Saturday night against Arkansas.
- LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson is currently second in the Southeastern Conference in total sacks with 7.0 on the season. He only trails South Carolina's Kyle Kennard (8.5).
Now, LSU gears up for a Week 9 showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line in Kyle Field.
