CBS Sports' Damien Harris: 'Brian Kelly Has Got To Go' as LSU Football's Head Coach
It's no secret the LSU football program is in shaky waters after a three-game losing streak while losing a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback in Amerca, Bryce Underwood.
The Tigers have dropped three straight games to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida with the program in a state of disarray.
Now, analysts have begun chiming in on Brian Kelly's future at the helm of the LSU football program with two games to go this season.
CBS Sports' Damien Harris, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and SEC Network's Paul Finebaum are just three who have gone public with their throughts.
Damien Harris: Brian Kelly has "Got To Go"
"This is my opinion. You don't have to like it; you don't have to agree with it. I think Brian Kelly has got to go. You mention Year 3 is usually the year where he takes his biggest jump or where he has his most success.
"Well, I look at the last two LSU coaches that have won National Championships: Ed Orgeron and Les Miles. What did they do? They won National Championships in their third year at LSU."
"I think he's not fit for this culture. He's not fit for Louisiana State University's football program... You have the No. 1 recruit [Bryce Underwood] flip, you've got other guys ready to flip... To me there is no future with Brian Kelly right now."
Harris isn't the only national analyst that believes Kelly is on the hot seat.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and SEC Network's Paul Finebaum Chime In:
Stephen A. Smith's Thoughts
“Let me say this, I think Brian Kelly is in a world of trouble at LSU. I think this is the kind of situation right here that can cost him his job,” Stephen A. Smith said Friday on ESPN First Take. “Because we saw them get romped on national television by Alabama. We’ve seen them look like a shell of themselves. They’ve already got [four] losses on the season.
“And then to lose a top recruit — you didn’t lose it to Kirby Smart. You didn’t lose it to Prime Time. You lost it to Sherrone Moore at Michigan. That ain’t Jim Harbaugh coaching at Michigan. Moore, no disrespect to him, but I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, it’s not about just the prospect you lost. It’s who you lost him to.’ And that is an indictment on Brian Kelly and what is happening at LSU.”
Smith ended his thoughts on Kelly with one final statement:
“I think it is official — Brian Kelly is in a world of trouble at LSU."
Paul Finebaum Weighs In:
“Now, you just said you don’t want to play Kansas if you’re another team. You do want to play LSU,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show. “I talk to you every Monday after I talk to Brian Kelly. There’s something that came about two years ago; we really enjoyed the relationship. And in the last few weeks, it’s just downright like riding a roller coaster at Six Flags, because it’s almost indescribable what a hot mess LSU is at the moment.”
The on-field result has been below standard, but a piece that has been a major takeaway to some are the sideline interactions Kelly is having with his players. Finebaum alluded to that.
“I mean, you see Kelly yelling at players, them yelling back at him. You see the Notre Dame fans chirping, especially if they get through the next two weeks and make the playoffs and he is suddenly in a really bad spot, because this season has blown up on him,” Finebaum said.
"He had the number one quarterback in the country committed, and now that’s about to become a bidding war with Michigan, of which we have never seen before. And if he doesn’t get that guy, I don’t know what next year looks like for him.”
Finebaum opened up on Kelly's future despite winning 10 games in each of his first two seasons at the helm of the program.
“It’s bad because LSU fans, they have no basement,” Finebaum said. “I mean, they just go from [if] beating Alabama a week ago to maybe getting to the SEC Championship game, into the playoffs. To now, the season is over and they have a home game next week against Vanderbilt. I doubt the enthusiasm level in the parking lot is going to be [up to standard]. It’s going to be close to comatose.
“And then the final game of the year is against Oklahoma, which won’t be any better. And Kelly, who I really believe is an elite coach, somehow, has just watched this thing blow up on him. A number of injuries happened, and who knows what else. Garrett Nussmeier cannot get out of his own shadow. I think, depending on how the season ends, I mean Kelly’s going to be facing maybe the coldest winter of any SEC coach.”
