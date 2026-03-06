LSU Football Building Momentum on Recruiting Trail for Multiple Blue-Chip Prospects

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are targeting a myriad of blue-chip prospects this offseason with visits quickly being locked in for the spring and summer months.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the new shot-caller of the program immediately hit the ground running after inking a strong 2026 Recruiting Cycle headlined by the No. 1 prospect in America, Lamar Brown.

Now, with multiple five-stars inked in the current class, the LSU Tigers are swinging for the fences in the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles with priority targets emerging this offseason.

Kiffin and Co. have now locked in unofficial and official visits with multiple players this week. Who's locked in trips? What's the latest?

The New Visits for the LSU Tigers:

No. 1: OL Jakari Lipsey

Kalamazoo (Mich.) four-star offensive lineman Jakari Lipsey has locked in an official visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he prepares for a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process.

Lipsey checks in as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycles with contenders emerging this offseason after reeling in a myriad of new offers as of late.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder out of Michigan has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Wisconsin Badgers, Minnesota Gophers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among several others.

But contenders are quickly emerging amid a significant offseason in Lipsey's recruitment with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers building momentum on their end.

Now, an official visit has been locked in with Lipsey set to make his way down to Baton Rouge on a multi-day stay, according to Rivals.

Courtesy of Jakari Lipsey via X.

No. 2: EDGE Ismael Schiefer

Grayson (Ga.) three-star edge rusher Ismael Schiefer has set an unofficial visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he navigates a busy spring schedule this offseason.

Schiefer checks in as a Top-30 EDGE in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in as of late following a standout sophomore campaign at national powerhouse IMG Academy.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, and Michigan Wolverines, among others, as his meteoric rise continues.

Now, after his sophomore season in the Sunshine State, Schiefer is beginning to identify early contenders in his recruitment with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside multiple heavy-hitters on the unofficial visit schedule.

The talented Peach State native will check in with:

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 17

- Tennessee Volunteers: March 19

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 20

- LSU Tigers: March 22

- Florida Gators: March 28

- USC Trojans: April 4

- Texas Longhorns: April 11

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 18

Courtesy of Ismael Schiefer via X.

No. 3: OL Maxx Jones

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive lineman Maxx Jones has locked in multiple unofficial visits for this spring with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers up first on the docket.

Jones checks in as the No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with contenders emerging as his process explodes after making the move from Lewisville (Tex.) to IMG last offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder out of the Lone Star State has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But there are now schools to keep tabs on with the Top-10 prospect in the Top-50 prospect in America locking in multiple visits:

- LSU Tigers: March 27

- Texas A&M Aggies: April 2

- SMU Mustangs: April 3

- Texas Longhorns: April 4

- Florida Gators: April 9

- Miami Hurricanes: April 11

- Michigan Wolverines: April 18

