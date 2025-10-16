College Football Analyst Makes Prediction for LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will look to make a statement in Week 8 with an SEC matchup against No. 17 Vanderbilt up next on the docket.
Brian Kelly and Co. continue stealing headlines, and with an opportunity to earn a Top-20 victory on the road, all eyes are on the Tigers.
The story all season has been the Bayou Bengals' offense and the play of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, but heading into Week 8, the Tigers' signal-caller is confident.
"I'd rather be a team that starts to heat up late than heats up early on, and I'm really excited to see those guys really continuing to mesh now and growing," Nussmeier said.
"I think we're going in the right direction, which is what matters. And so hopefully by the time it gets to crunch time, we're ready to go."
Now, the predictions are beginning to roll in for Saturday's showdown with Fox Sports' Joel Klatt weighing in on the matchup while discussing the game on The Joel Klatt Show.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Joel Klatt's Take: Pressure on the Tigers
“A loss here would add a ton of pressure to Brian Kelly,” Klatt said. “Looking forward at that schedule the rest of the way for LSU, the high expectations of what they had coming into this season with [Garrett] Nussmeier being back, and if you were to tell an LSU fan, ‘Hey, Blake Baker is going to fix your defense, and your defenses is going to be one of the better defenses in college football,’ you’d say, ‘Oh, we’re 11-1 and in the SEC Championship Game.’ So, if that’s not the case and the culprit is the offense, there’s going to be a lot of scrutiny turned toward Brian Kelly.”
“He was brought in to win a national championship,” Klatt added. “That’s what he left Notre Dame. So, a loss to Vanderbilt on the road in a ranked matchup? That would not be a good look.”
“Again, Vanderbilt’s favored by 2.5. I like LSU. The matchup, to me, is good for LSU because of their athleticism on defense. So, LSU wins this one, 20-17. LSU hasn’t scored over 20 against a Power Four opponent.
"So, I don’t think they have to do that, but they hold Vanderbilt to 17,” Klatt said. “Which means I’m taking the 2.5. A lot of these road teams, I’m taking these points. I think they’re gonna be close games, close October games, and we’re starting to see the cream rise to the top here in college football.”
