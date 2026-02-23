Joel Klatt Ranks College Football's Top-10 Coaches With LSU's Lane Kiffin Making Cut

In a move that sent shockwaves across college football, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for the LSU Tigers head coaching gig on Nov. 30.

The call quickly took the country by storm with Kiffin departing Oxford amid a College Football Playoff run with the Rebels for the Bayou Bengals' job amid a rebuild in Baton Rouge.

There has been no shortage of buzz since Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State with championship expectations rising with new leadership in town - alongside the program assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU is piquing the interest of the national media heading into the 2026 season with Fox Sports' Joel Klatt revealing his "way-too-early" Top-10 last month following the Indiana Hoosiers' National Championship victory.

Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals came in at No. 8 in the early rankings headlined by Oregon at the No. 1 slot.

No. 1: Oregon Ducks

No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3: Indiana Hoosiers

No. 4: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 5: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 6: Texas Longhorns

No. 7: Miami Hurricanes

No. 8: LSU Tigers

No. 9: Michigan Wolverines

No. 10: Texas Tech Red Raiders

But Klatt has doubled down on his belief in Kiffin and Co. where he labeled the LSU shot-caller as a Top-10 head coach in college football.

No. 1: Curt Cignetti - Indiana

No. 2: Ryan Day - Ohio State

No. 3: Kirby Smart - Georgia

No. 4: Dan Lanning - Oregon

No. 5: Marcus Freeman - Notre Dame

No. 6: Steve Sarkisian - Texas

No. 7: Kyle Whittingham - Michigan

No. 8: Kalani Sitake - BYU

No. 9: Mario Cristobal - Miami

No. 10: Lane Kiffin - LSU

LSU's shot-caller remains in the spotlight amid a historic offseason in Baton Rouge, and with championship expectations rising heading into the 2026 season, all eyes remain on the Tigers.

