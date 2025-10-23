College Football Analyst Predicts Winner of LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies
No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will host the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with the stage set for a Top-25 SEC matchup with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line.
Brian Kelly and Co. suffered the program's second SEC loss of the season in Week 8 after dropping a 31-24 thriller against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Now, it's officially "must-win" territory from here on out for the Bayou Bengals with the No. 3 ranked Aggies up next on the docket.
“I think we need to be more physical. I think there’s always the need for physicality, right? How you play this game really is about who you are. Football is a game of violent collisions,” Kelly said.
“Certainly, from an offensive line standpoint, everybody’s going to look towards the physicality there on the offensive line. Those are the best five guys we’ve got out there. If we had another group, we’d certainly play them as well.
"So listen, everybody is going to look at this and has their opinions, and I respect everybody’s. But there’s no doubt that any time you evaluate your football team, the first thing you’re going to look for is physicality.”
Now, college football analysts across America are locking in their Week 9 picks with game day inching closer in Baton Rouge.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-102)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- LSU: +120
- Texas A&M: -142
Total
- Over 47,5 (-115)
- Under 47.5 (-105)
LSU is currently listed as 4.5-point underdogs at home against No. 3 Texas A&M, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
David Pollack's Pick: Texas A&M Marches to a Close Win
“Nussmeier’s dad-gum hobbling around. He needs pain medication every practice because you haven’t been able to protect him,” Pollack said. “They’re so elite at pass rush. They’re so elite on third down...
“This might be the best showcase you will see all year of receivers versus DBs... But I’m going A&M, and I do think this is a super close game... 27–23 is what I wrote down,” Pollack added.
